EastEnders love triangle shock – Jay proposes to Lola, but does she want Peter?

EastEnders‘ Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) is reeling from girlfriend Lola Pearce’s (Danielle Harold) resolution to terminate her unplanned being pregnant, feeling it’s not the suitable time for the couple to have a child, so the undertaker goes to drastic lengths to save their relationship by proposing.

In first look photos from Tuesday 10th March, Jay will get down on one knee and produces an engagement ring, whereas Lo’s little lady Lexi excitedly seems to be on.

The cleaning soap is protecting quiet concerning the response Lola offers her boyfriend, but she’s actually stunned and it’s completely believable she’ll see by means of his makes an attempt at convincing her to maintain the infant by providing a safer future. Maybe she’ll bounce for pleasure and say sure?

Eagle-eyed viewers have already famous the frisson between Lo and previous flame Peter Beale since Ian’s prodigal son returned to Walford. The pair had been an merchandise and even lived collectively again in 2014, and Lola was with Peter throughout the darkish days of his twin sister Lucy’s homicide, so there’s a good bit of historical past there.

On Monday ninth March the childhood sweethearts bonded over a lunchtime bevvy within the Vic as they each drowned their sorrows.

Lola didn’t precisely try to cover her romantic woes, having advised her fella she’d booked her termination, and perked-up Peter appeared happy she was selecting to spend time with him relatively than rectify no matter was stepping into along with her and Jay.

Will Lola have her head turned by the buff Beale as a distraction from her and Jay hitting the rocks? Or are we heading for an Albert Sq. happy-ever-after wedding ceremony?

