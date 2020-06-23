EastEnders’ Mick and Linda for ‘testing’ storyline when soap returns – will they cut up?

Danny Dyer and Kellie Shiny have given followers their first tease of what to anticipate when EastEnders returns after it’s enforced break as a result of pandemic, which started this week.

With the final episodes to be accomplished pre-lockdown having run out on 16th June, BBC One are filling the hole within the Monday night time schedules with the brand new documentary collection EastEnders: Secrets and techniques From the Sq., through which Stacey Dooley interviews solid members on set – from a social distance – about their time on the present, and a sneaky look forward.

After a light-hearted look again at their seven years operating the Queen Vic collectively, the chat with Dyer and Shiny turned to what life will be like in Walford when the present is again on our screens – and it sounds fairly thrilling.

The ultimate twist of a cliffhanger noticed the Carters promote the pub to Sharon Watts, scuppering Phil Mitchell’s plans to purchase it simply to spite his ex as punishment for her selecting child Kayden over their marriage.

Now they’re out of iconic boozer and the pub’s unique Princess is again on the throne, what does the long run maintain for Michael and his beloved L?

“It’s troublesome to trace with out saying it!” laughed Shiny. “We all know, however we’re dancing round it! However basically, we’re going to be popping out of lockdown like the remainder of the nation when we return. There are undoubtedly going to be some testing occasions forward for Mick and Linda…”

Dyer dropped an additional, extra tantalising trace that one thing big was on the horizon for the couple, assuaging fan fears they could be in peril of being sidelined now they’re now not operating the well-known bar.

“It’s a tough one to speak about however doubtlessly, when we come out of lockdown, I feel I may have the most effective storyline I’ve ever had since I’ve been on this present…”

Intriguing. Secrets and techniques From the Sq. continues subsequent Monday with Walford legends, and unique solid members, Letitia Dean (Sharon) and Adam Woodyatt (Ian) speaking to Dooley.

EastEnders is because of resume filming by the top of June, however no official date has been introduced. This additionally means we don’t know precisely how lengthy the soap will be off air for, though Dayle Hudson, who performs Peter Beale, posted an image of a script with a clearly seen transmission date seeming to substantiate it might be again on seventh September.

