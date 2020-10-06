EastEnders’ Mick Carter is stunned when Frankie reveals who she really is

EastEnders turned up the temperature on the Carter household’s pleasant stalker storyline on Monday when Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) lastly revealed her true identification – she’s Mick’s daughter from an affair!

Since EastEnders returned in early September, free-spirited Frankie has appeared sort of obsessive about the Carters. A lot in order that she virtually snogged Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) who, understandably, thought she was romantically occupied with her.

Frankie, EastEnders’ first deaf character, has been hanging about, furtively following the Carters and taking photos of relations, particularly Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda Carter’s son, Ollie.

On Monday, Frankie managed to persuade Tina to let her take care of Ollie within the playground, a situation that nearly at all times ends very badly in soapland.

Mick marched down the playground when Linda informed him.

He shouted at Frankie: “Why have you ever been following my household round? Why have you ever been main Tina on?”

Frankie responded, timidly: “I like her… and I such as you.”

Mick was dismissive. Simply because the woman had been by laborious instances, it didn’t imply she might “latch on” to his household.

“However your loved ones is my household!” she blurted out. “I feel you’re my dad!”

Doof doof…

EastEnders followers collectively went: “Hmm…”

“Your loved ones is my household, I feel your my Dad” Mick’s Frankie’s Dad really? Certainly Stuart would make a helluva lot extra sense proper? Particularly given Mick’s principally been with Linda his entire life ain’t he?#Eastenders ???? — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) October 5, 2020

The EastEnders storyline theories are on the market – sure, actually, out there. One other baby-snatching storyline maybe?

????????‍♀️ Wait! Are #EastEnders doing one other unknown twin storyline? May #Frankie be Lee’s twin and Babe took her to promote and Mick&Linda had been informed that they had just one youngster? Much like Kat’s state of affairs? ???? Linda was 14/15 on the time. #EastEnders — BovaryCee ♋️????????????‍♀️ (@BovarysComplnt) October 2, 2020

One concept, which was expressed by plenty of individuals on social media, was that Mick was “sexually assaulted in care by a girl who received pregnant with Frankie consequently. It might spotlight feminine on male assault which is uncommon for soaps. I’m all for it if Eastenders do it respectfully. @bbceastenders #EastEnders”

The storyline units up a tough time within the Carter family, when it’s inevitably revealed to one and all. May EastEnders be working as much as one other basic Christmas climax?

