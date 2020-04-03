EastEnders’ Milly Zero has a burning question for ‘Nasty’ Nick Cotton about Dotty’s past

Dotty Cotton is proving to be a chip off the previous block, and is at present concerned in a tense blackmail plot with Ian Beale that may little question make her lifeless dad, Nasty Nick Cotton, proud.

The offspring of EastEnders‘ unique dangerous boy has made extra buddies than enemies since shifting again to her father’s household residence in 2019, however Milly Zero, who performs her, says that’s the value you pay for bearing the title of certainly one of cleaning soap’s most iconic villains.

“Everybody makes use of her dad’s title in opposition to her as they realize it pushes her buttons,” the star tells RadioTimes.com. “She pretends she doesn’t care about her dad, however it’s at all times a stab within the coronary heart at any time when his title is talked about. Sonia, Martin, Ian – they’ve all held the actual fact she’s his daughter in opposition to her within the past when she’s misbehaved.”

Zero reckons her aggressive alter ego isn’t simply Nasty Nick with piercings and eyeliner, and views her extra as a combination of her dad or mum and God-fearing grandma. “I see Dotty as being in-between her dad and Dot,” she smiles. “She undoubtedly has the villainous satan on her shoulder, but in addition has morals and a coronary heart and is a good decide of character.

“The one motive she’s taunting Ian is as a result of she thinks he’s being a hypocrite and Sharon deserves to know the reality about his half in Dennis’s demise – she hates liars. So there’s a little bit of Nick and a little bit of Dot. What a combine!”

Nick was sensationally killed off 5 years in the past, dying in Dot’s arms after a drug overdose as a part of the cleaning soap’s 30th anniversary in 2015, and Zero by no means set to work with unique forged member John Altman, as Dotty was performed by Molly Conlin when the characters final shared the display in 2010.

“John and I’ve by no means met however I’m actually honoured to take his legacy on,” shares Zero. “In fact I’ve watched all his stuff as Nick and have heard a lot about him. It might be fascinating to fulfill up, I’m positive he’s conscious Dotty is again and hopefully our paths will cross.”

And in the event that they do, Zero has a burning question about her character’s backstory she needs her on-screen dad or mum’s perspective on:

“I’d ask him how evil did he assume Dotty truly was again once we first met her. Nick tried to make Dotty kill Dot when she was simply a little lady, so why did she go together with it? As a result of she was genuinely evil, or she appeared as much as her dad a lot she simply went together with it? That’s what I’d wish to know.”

As Dotty tightens the screws on responsible Ian within the coming weeks and threatens to reveal him to Sharon as soon as and for all, possibly we’re about to search out out simply how dastardly Dotty actually is?

