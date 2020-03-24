Eastenders new schedule – when and what time will BBC soap be on?

Filming has been halted on EastEnders in gentle of the UK’s coronavirus pandemic, and the BBC soap has additionally confirmed it’s halving the episodes airing each week from 4 down to 2.

Following the recommendation from the Authorities EastEnders, in addition to the opposite soaps, has now stopped filming.

To verify followers nonetheless get the soap for so long as attainable, with fast impact, the schedule for our visits to Walford will be halved from 4 episodes every week to simply two.

The new schedule will be:

Mondays at 8pm on BBC One

Tuesdays at 7.30pm on BBC One

The schedule comes into impact on Monday 23rd March when the new non permanent transmission sample kicks in.

In a press release, a spokesperson mentioned the choice to halt filming and alter viewing schedules was made after the newest authorities replace.

Particularly discussing chopping what number of instances it airs, they added: “Decreasing the quantity of episodes broadcast every week to 2 ensures the viewers can proceed to take pleasure in EastEnders of their houses for as lengthy a attainable.”

Filming has additionally been briefly suspended on all persevering with dramas made by BBC Studios: Holby Metropolis, Casualty, Docs, in addition to Scotland’s River Metropolis and Welsh language soap Pobl y Cwm.

RadioTimes.com understands manufacturing on EastEnders has not shut down totally, and any roles that may be carried out remotely are nonetheless being carried out. Scripts and storylines proceed to be labored on as regular, though no timescale has been given on how lengthy the scenario will final.

“We will proceed to comply with the newest information and recommendation from the World Well being Organisation and Public Well being England,” the assertion mentioned.

