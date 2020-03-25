EastEnders’ offers hope for Callum and Ben – but can they make it work?

It’s going to by no means be simple being in a relationship with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

The EastEnders favorite has had extra issues than he has had faces (and that’s saying one thing) and this week, he appears to be on the verge of dropping management altogether. But what about his relationship with Callum Freeway (Tony Clay)?

Ben has been spiralling uncontrolled for a while now and final night time, viewers noticed him not solely share cosy drinks with one other man but then steal that man’s automotive and find yourself getting arrested for it.

It was definitely a busy night time for him and sadly, it didn’t take lengthy for information of his arrest to achieve the Sq..

Ben ended up being collected from the station by Jack Branning, whereas Kathy broke the information that not solely was Ben arrested, but he was noticed with one other man beforehand.

It wasn’t a heat welcome dwelling for Ben as we noticed Jack tear into him about his behaviour, and he didn’t maintain again both, making it clear that he must type himself out instantly.

To rub salt within the wound, Jack then noticed Callum and suggested him that if he needs to be a policeman, then Ben actually isn’t the most effective individual to have as a boyfriend – one thing Callum clearly took to coronary heart as he made his approach inside to talk to him.

As Callum walked inside and noticed Ben, we got a very highly effective scene of Ben breaking down in tears as Callum advised him he couldn’t be with him any extra.

All of the whereas Ben is coping with this, he’s persevering with to expertise issues together with his listening to that solely added to his frustration, inflicting him to cry hysterically whereas taking his anger out on the kitchen aspect.

But, this does spark the caring aspect of Callum who consoles him with a hug. As this isn’t what somebody would usually do having simply ended a relationship, has Ben’s emotional apology brought about him to have second ideas? Might there be hope for Ben and Callum but?

Don’t overlook that EastEnders is barely airing twice every week in the intervening time resulting from manufacturing being suspended by the latest world well being disaster. So we received’t be again in Albert Sq. once more till subsequent Monday.