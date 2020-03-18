EastEnders postpone filming and reduce weekly episodes amid coronavirus pandemic

EastEnders have confirmed they are going to be suspending their filming till additional discover on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

An announcement confirming the information learn: “In mild of the unfold of Covid-19, after a lot consideration, it has been determined that filming on EastEnders can be postponed till additional discover. The choice was made after the most recent authorities replace.

“We are going to proceed to comply with the most recent information and recommendation from the World Well being Organisation and Public Well being England. Now we have additionally taken the choice to reduce the quantity of episodes we broadcast every week to 2, in order that we will make sure the viewers can proceed to get pleasure from EastEnders of their properties for so long as attainable.”

https://twitter.com/bbceastenders/standing/1240218577371893765 They’ve confirmed their episodes will now air on Monday at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm. This could guarantee there’s loads of motion to maintain followers entertained with each week whereas filming is shut down.

It’s not all unhealthy information, as a supply confirmed to RadioTimes.com that though filming is cancelled, the writing groups will nonetheless proceed to work on the subsequent enormous storylines set to rock Albert Sq..

There has presently been no affirmation from ITV about Coronation Avenue and Emmerdale’s filming plans.

They advised RadioTimes.com: “Neighbours has determined to take a brief break this week to make sure the manufacturing mannequin in place can stand up to any potential influence of the present COVID 19 state of affairs. In the present day all solid and crew met to debate this challenge because of a selected concern in regards to the pandemic. Manufacturing will resume on Monday as deliberate with no interruption to the on-air or supply schedule. The well being and well-being of everybody on the set of Neighbours will all the time be our precedence.”