EastEnders returns: No touching, no kissing and shorter episodes, but it’s still the soap we know and love

There are a lot of issues in life we take as a right – a stable cup of tea, sunny days, and the soaps being on TV. So after they mysteriously disappear from our schedules, it’s not only a travesty, it goes towards the very foundations of of Being British.

The pandemic halted the nation again in March, and the leisure business was maybe considered one of the greatest victims, with many exhibits and films having to postpone filming indefinitely. Gone have been music festivals. And overlook about the cinema.

And as if that wasn’t sufficient, EastEnders ran out of episodes and “season one” which began again in 1985 lastly got here to an finish.

But now, out of the darkness, doom and gloom, comes a rising phoenix – Walford is open for enterprise as soon as extra.

Lastly EastEnders returned to screens this night and although we have been missing bodily contact, we weren’t missing any drama.

The motion picked up fairly rightly in the Vic, the residence of that epic season one cliffhanger with Queen Sharon (Letitia Dean) safely again in the pub she was born to rule. But all was after all not properly – she’s there with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), the slippery enterprise proprietor who was chargeable for her son’s dying.

We begin with Ian changing the bust on the bar which one way or the other was recovered from the backside of the Thames (hopefully she’s had a full deep-clean since then), but all this does is serve to remind Sharon about the fateful night time her son Dennis was tragically torn from her.

As if she hasn’t had sufficient torture already, Ian breaks it to her there have been none of Dennis’ belongings handy again to her both, regardless of the bust restoration. Ouch.

But the actually doozy got here at the finish forward of these notorious Duff Duffs as Dotty (Milly Zero) lastly advised Sharon about Ian’s involvement in Dennis’ dying.



BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes



Although we’ve been craving these dramatic drums for 3 months, for as soon as EastEnders lower us quick and we’ll have to attend to tomorrow to see Sharon’s rage explode. (Full factors to Letitia Dean’s eye performing at the finish, nevertheless.)

And that’s perhaps considered one of the faults with the returned EastEnders’ episodes – at simply 20 minutes lengthy, we don’t get to delve proper into the drama, simply have some sprinkles of it. With some enormous storylines on the horizon, lots of which have been teased this night, will 20 minutes be sufficient to provide them the storytelling they deserve?

That brings me alongside to the arrange tonight’s episode did do properly. In the area of simply 20 minutes, we delved again into Sharon/Ian, Ruby/Martin, Mick/Linda, Ben/Callum and after all, the harrowing abuse storyline between Chantelle and Grey, which we now know will come to a tragic finish as the former is killed.

We solely touched on these tales but that’s sufficient to assist us reacquaint with the characters and remind us of the storylines they face. But going ahead, how efficient will 20 minute episodes be? My solely hope for the future is EastEnders really do give these necessary plots the time they deserve, as a result of actually, we’re in for a deal with this Autumn in E20.

Positive, all of it appears somewhat bit completely different and the jury’s out as as to if it really works. Callum (Tony Clay) bought himself concerned in a minor police chase, operating after some native thug who conveniently bought knocked by a automotive and fell to the flooring so our newest police man might simply shout, “You’re nicked!” as a substitute of really cuffing him. Hardly Line of Responsibility, but look, they’re doing their greatest.

This can be a new world that everybody’s having to get used to, and EastEnders is no completely different. At instances, the tweaked soap is somewhat clunky and you actually might see the two-metre distancing. But does it actually matter? Completely not. The gang are again collectively and they’re already proving absence actually does make the coronary heart develop fonder.

EastEnders all the time has and all the time will pack a punch, no matter the pandemic. Simply don’t count on any characters to really punch one another quickly. A minimum of not and not using a bucket of hand sanitiser on stand-by.