EastEnders reveal first look at Danny Hardcastle’s return as he confronts Ben Mitchell

EastEnders has offered followers a glimpse at the upcoming return of gangster Danny Hardcastle, performed by ex-Brookside and The Invoice star Paul Usher, who wastes no time in dealing with off towards outdated enemy Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) when he makes a shock go to to Walford later this month.

Ben is stunned to see the exhausting man once more and the fellas are quickly discussing their unfinished enterprise within the Arches. With unhealthy blood between the brooding blokes boiling over, the state of affairs quickly turns into heated. Is Ben at risk? And what precisely brings dodgy Danny again to the Sq.?

Mr Hardcastle made fairly an impression in March 2019 when he adopted Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) again from Spain, the place the pair had clashed over an organised crime turf battle. To show Phil a lesson, Danny organised for his treasured daughter Louise Mitchell to be kidnapped, and when then-boyfriend Keanu Taylor tried to avoid wasting her they each ended up locked in a transport container.

It was all cocky Ben’s fault, who went towards his dad’s advise by antagonising Danny and his crew after they threatened the Mitchell clan, frightening him to abduct his little sister.

Lou and Keanu had been rescued (issues didn’t actually work out for them, however that’s one other story…) and Phil despatched Danny packing regardless of his request they workforce up on a job.

Almost a yr later Danny has tracked down Ben, who’s presently struggling to adapt to his listening to loss following his head damage from February’s 35th anniversary boat catastrophe. The very last thing he wants is extra aggro…

Usher famously performed Brookie unhealthy boy Barry Grant, principally the defunct C4 cleaning soap’s reply to Phil, on and off for your entire period of the present from 1982-2003. He was additionally corrupt cop Des Taviner in ITV discontinued persevering with cop drama The Invoice between 2001-2004.

Discussing his return to EastEnders, Usher mentioned: “I’m thrilled that Danny Hardcastle has returned and but once more is inflicting havoc in his typical menacing means. I’m actually wanting ahead to the viewers response as the story unfolds.”

Danny is again on display the week starting Monday 16th March.

