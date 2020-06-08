EastEnders reveals first look at Whitney and Gray’s shock kiss – will they start an affair?

After months of longing seems to be, Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) lastly makes a transfer on lawyer Grey Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) and kisses him. As they put together for her homicide trial, what occurs as soon as Whit crosses the road along with her buff temporary on EastEnders?

“Grey is completely caught off guard by the kiss,” reveals Smith. “It positively wasn’t a part of the plan! It will definitely add a brand new aspect to the case that he wasn’t ready for.”

Married Mr Atkins has been Whitney’s saviour since she killed stalker Leo King in self-defence again in February, and the accused has grown so hooked up to the good-looking authorized eagle her emotions have turn out to be confused and she’s fallen onerous for him.

Working by means of some intense work forward of her upcoming court docket case, feelings run excessive when Whitney makes use of painful flashbacks to piece collectively the occasions of the night time Leo died – then leans in for the smooch she’s been dreaming of, as proven in these first-look pictures launched by EastEnders from Tuesday ninth June.

“At this stage, Grey doesn’t have any emotions in direction of Whitney by any means,” insists Smith. “His most important agenda is to attempt and hold her calm and encourage her to remain optimistic and not panic.

“I do suppose he’s bene serving to her from a predominantly good place, however I don’t suppose he’s anticipating any form of emotional connection to occur with Whitney. It’s strictly skilled.”

To not his shopper, clearly… Might this probably result in the rumoured fling set to dominate EastEnders storylines when it returns to our screens after the upcoming transmission break?

Grey is, in fact, unhappily married to Chantelle who he secretly topics to beatings and psychological manipulation.

“Grey has accomplished diminished any thought that he’s abusive to Chantelle,” explains Smith, of his alter ego’s hid evil facet. “She could level the finger however everybody else can see he’s an incredible man, why can’t she? He’ll go to any lengths to maintain Chantelle in examine and is often in a position to justify it in his personal head.

“He’s anxious about her working with Kheerat Panesar at the decision centre and is paranoid about them getting too shut.

“It’s extra necessary than ever that we sort out this topic on the present,” he continues. “Throughout lockdown there was such a staggering enhance in home abuse. Hopefully we will elevate consciousness of the difficulty and anybody in an analogous scenario will be inspired to talk out.”

