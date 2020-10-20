EastEnders | Ruby and Suki team up to take down the Slaters

Issues haven’t precisely been working easily between Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) in EastEnders in current occasions, and issues look set to get far worse earlier than they get higher – in the event that they ever do.

From Ruby beginning a relationship with Martin Fowler (James Bye) to Stacey stealing Ruby’s cash whereas pretending to be her throughout a case of identification theft, the as soon as shut associates are edging nearer to mortal enemy territory; and Ruby and Martin’s current shock marriage hasn’t helped issues.

With cash tight in the Slater family and Kush Kazemi’s (Davood Ghadami) playing drawback spiralling uncontrolled, he makes the dangerous transfer of stealing from Ruby’s until and then denying it even after he’s caught- main to the cleansing jobs being terminated at the bar in consequence.

Whereas some excellent news comes Kush’s manner when he wins £10,000, the lure of a poker night time could possibly be the factor that brings every thing crumbling down for him.

As Ruby is seething over what he did, and her continued anger at Stacey, she is given the thought of approaching Suki Panesar about forming an alliance and collectively, the two plot a manner to rid the Sq. of the Slater household for good.



Suki arranges a poker sport and makes certain that Kush is in the proper place at the proper time to be tempted into sitting down and playing- a lot to the dismay of a frightened Martin. However evidently one thing could also be up and as he begins to play, Kat and Stacey panic and strive to warn him that he could possibly be being set up.

Will they get to him in time, or is Kush about to discover that playing goes to value him greater than it ever has finished earlier than?

Elsewhere in Walford, there’s a harmful scenario brewing for Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) when she agrees to a date, solely to have her drink spiked. Will Honey give you the option to escape the date from hell?

