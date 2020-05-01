EastEnders says “no dates have been set” for filming to resume after June rumours

Dangerous information for EastEnders followers: the BBC has denied studies the present is about to restart filming in June.

Though some publications claimed the cleaning soap – which paused capturing in response to the coronavirus pandemic on 18th March – would welcome its forged members again to the set in coming weeks, the broadcaster says no filimg days have been scheduled.

In an announcement to RadioTimes.com, an EastEnders spokesperson mentioned: “No dates have been set for filming to resume and we is not going to return till it’s protected to achieve this. We’ll proceed to comply with the newest information and recommendation from the World Well being Organisation and Public Well being England.”

Since its manufacturing halted, solely two EastEnders episodes have been aired per week (on Mondays and Tuesdays, 7.30pm), to permit followers to benefit from the present for so long as attainable.

Equally, ITV additionally introduced a shutdown in manufacturing of soaps Coronation Avenue and Emmerdale on 23rd March amid the nationwide lockdown. Nonetheless, the broadcaster is planning for their return, with tailored storylines and scripts, and extra scenes that includes solely two actors.

Talking on the Edinburgh TV Pageant (happening on-line this 12 months due to lockdown) Kevin Lygo, director of tv at ITV, defined: “ITV with out soaps is barely ITV. They’re working actually arduous now as to how, when, if and when restrictions are lifted a bit, how can we make the soaps in a protected method.”

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. For those who’re wanting for extra to watch try our TV information.