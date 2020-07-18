EastEnders: Secrets From the Square confirms Kathy and Ian special

Have you ever ever discovered your self questioning why Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) wore a hat all through his EastEnders homeless storyline? Nicely if that’s the case, we’ve excellent news as that reply and extra are coming as he returns to Secrets From the Square – and is joined by his on-screen mum Kathy (Gillian Taylforth)!

The EastEnders behind the scenes collection, hosted by Stacey Dooley, has been on the air for a number of weeks now since the essential present was pressured to take a break after it ran out of latest episodes earlier than new ones might be filmed.

Every week encompasses a completely different pair of EastEnders characters speaking about their time on the Square. The July 28th episode will deal with Ian and Kathy as they each mirror on being part of the cleaning soap for such a very long time.

Each characters debuted in the first ever episode again in 1985 and whereas Kathy was off-screen and presumed lifeless for a few years, Ian has all the time been a everlasting fixture.

Count on Kathy’s shock resurrection to be mentioned as Taylforth will probably be wanting again on that loopy time and sharing simply how nervous she was to step again into Kathy’s footwear for the first time in years.

Viewers can anticipate to be handled to a different set tour as properly, and this time it can Quantity 45 that will get the focus with Adam displaying Stacey round the iconic Albert Square residence. The house is presently the Beale household’s however it can maybe all the time be greatest identified for being the residence of the Fowler household. Perhaps we are going to get a recreation of the notorious ‘frying pan whack’ that Pauline gave to Arthur again in the day?

In addition to Secrets From the Square, the BBC have given us repeats of traditional episodes from yesteryear, starting from way back to Den and Angie’s greatest episode in 1986, to the massive Callum and Ben episode of final 12 months.

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. In case you’re on the lookout for extra to observe take a look at our TV information.