EastEnders’ Sharon Watts makes surprising decision about Kayden’s future

Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) was all packed and able to go away the sq. in tonight’s EastEnders. However whereas Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) agonised over letting child Kayden go, it was Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) that ended up surprising everybody.

Keegan left her speechless when he requested to depart together with her, with Karen shocked that he desires to depart Tiffany (Maisie Smith) behind.

Whereas Tiffany was considering up methods to avoid wasting their marriage, she was left devastated when not solely did Keegan inform her he was shifting away too – however he didn’t need her to maneuver with him.

Nevertheless, by the point the episode ended, Phil was left speechless as Sharon revealed she requested Karen to remain and that she desires Kayden to stay with them.

How will Phil react to being requested to boost one other man’s little one, and the way will Keegan face Tiffany if he’s not leaving in spite of everything?

Elsewhere tonight, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) suffered within the aftermath of the massive job as he tried to cover how severe issues have been from Callum Freeway (Tony Clay)- one thing made troublesome when he wakened with a bleeding ear. Callum later met with Sharon to ask how she handles the fixed dodgy dealings the Mitchell’s stand up to and was not happy to be suggested to show a blind eye.

In the meantime, Max Branning (Jake Wooden) continued to really feel uneasy about Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) and Martin Fowler (James Bye) working collectively. When he overstepped coping with a safety downside on the membership, Max was left dismayed when Ruby warned him off.

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. For those who’re in search of extra to look at, try our TV information.