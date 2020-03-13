EastEnders shock collapse – is Whitney Dean dead?

The destiny of EastEnders‘ Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) is unsure after she collapsed in her cell having starved herself as she faces a attainable life sentence for homicide.

Tragic Whit is behind bars for fatally stabbing stalker Leo King. Regardless of her pleas it self-defence after a terrifying intimidation marketing campaign from her childhood abuser Tony King’s son, who was on a twisted mission to clear his useless dad’s title, Ms Dean was denied bail and her way of thinking deteriorated to the purpose the place she refused to eat.

In highly effective scenes within the second a part of Thursday 12th March’s double invoice, an more and more weak Whitney started hallucinating that her 12-year-old self was in her cell and she or he started speaking to her, attempting to warn the little woman about her stepmum Bianca’s associate Tony who would groom her right into a sexual relationship all through her teenagers.

Whereas household and buddies despaired again on the Sq., significantly Kat Moon who was severely frightened for Whit after visiting her earlier within the day, the damaging penalties of her starvation strike took maintain and she or he fell to the ground unconscious – is she useless? And the way lengthy till her comatose physique is discovered?

RadioTimes.com can reveal our tragic heroine will survive into subsequent week, however her issues are removed from over as one other twist is on the best way.

On Monday 16th March (no episode on Friday 17th March because of Sport Aid dominating the BBC1 schedules), her sacked lawyer Grey Atkins makes an attempt to get her out of jail despite the fact that he was faraway from the case. Then on Tuesday 17th March, Whit makes a horrifying discovery that might change every part. Sharing what she’s learnt with Grey, will this make her horrendous state of affairs even worse? Or may there be mild on the finish of the tunnel finally?

