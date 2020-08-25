EastEnders shock: Tina Carter caught coronavirus while the BBC One soap was off air

Actress Luisa Bradshaw-White revealed on EastEnders: Secrets and techniques from the Sq. on Monday that Tina Carter caught coronavirus while the present has been off air.

Bradshaw-White instructed host Stacey Dooley: “Tina received coronavirus and was residing with Ash and Iqra.”

However the plot line may imply unlucky-in-love lesbian Tina develops a renewed enthusiasm for all times when the present resumes on BBC One in September. “I feel Tina now comes out pondering, “I actually desire a relationship, I need love”. So then actually we begin from there.”

In the meantime, there may even be huge developments in the lifetime of her sister, Shirley, in response to Linda Henry, who performs her.

“I may give you a clue about what occurs to Shirley: the previous comes again and bites her on the bum,” stated Henry.

Bradshaw-White solely discovered about the growth 5 minutes earlier than Secrets and techniques from the Sq. was recorded, however the two actresses have been “actually, actually excited” about the growth.

“It’s a extremely superior storyline. She cried,” stated Bradshaw-White.

Henry responded: “I cried as a result of…”

Bradshaw-White interjected: “You do cry! You get actually emotional.”

The tone of the dialog appeared to counsel an previous flame may be simply round the nook for this Carter sister, too.

“It’s going to be a superb,” stated Henry.

EastEnders has been off air since 16th June, when it ran out of episodes as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s presently scheduled to return on seventh September, with shorter episodes of 20 minutes broadcast on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The shorter episodes have been the results of manufacturing taking longer while the group noticed new authorities pointers and protocols in place for the TV and movie trade.

