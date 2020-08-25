EastEnders shock: Tina Carter caught coronavirus while the BBC One soap was off air

Actress Luisa Bradshaw-White revealed on EastEnders: Secrets and techniques from the Sq. on Monday that Tina Carter caught coronavirus while the present has been off air.

Bradshaw-White advised host Stacey Dooley: “Tina obtained coronavirus and was residing with Ash and Iqra.”

However the plot line might imply unlucky-in-love lesbian Tina develops a renewed enthusiasm for all times when the present resumes on BBC One in September. “I believe Tina now comes out pondering, “I actually desire a relationship, I would like love”. So then actually we begin from there.”

In the meantime, there may even be massive developments in the lifetime of her sister, Shirley, in keeping with Linda Henry, who performs her.

“I may give you a clue about what occurs to Shirley: the previous comes again and bites her on the bum,” mentioned Henry.

Bradshaw-White solely discovered about the growth 5 minutes earlier than Secrets and techniques from the Sq. was recorded, however the two actresses had been “actually, actually excited” about the growth.

“It’s a very superior storyline. She cried,” mentioned Bradshaw-White.

Henry responded: “I cried as a result of…”

Bradshaw-White interjected: “You do cry! You get actually emotional.”

The tone of the dialog appeared to counsel an outdated flame is perhaps simply round the nook for this Carter sister, too.

“It’s going to be a superb,” mentioned Henry.

EastEnders has been off air since 16th June, when it ran out of episodes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s at present scheduled to return on seventh September, with shorter episodes of 20 minutes broadcast on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The shorter episodes had been the results of manufacturing taking longer while the workforce noticed new authorities tips and protocols in place for the TV and movie business.

