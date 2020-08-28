EastEnders showrunner reveals Stacey Fowler is “again with a bang” in September

EastEnders’ government producer Jon Sen stated that Stacey Fowler would return to Albert Sq. in September “with a bang” and we are able to anticipate “incredible scenes” when she finds out husband Martin Fowler is concerned with Ruby Allen.

Sen revealed in a Zoom digital roundtable that Stacey (Lacey Turner) wouldn’t arrive till a couple of weeks after the BBC One cleaning soap’s return on seventh September, however we’ll know all about it when she does.

“The massive [return] is Stacey – we’ve been ready for her to return again,” stated Sen. “We’ve actually missed her power in the Slaters so the primary two weeks we tease a thriller – the place is she? Are all of these items happening in the Sq. are to do with her, then she’s again with a bang!”

Sen stated there can be “some incredible Stacey scenes – particularly when she finds out about Martin and Ruby”.

Turner, who performs Stacey, left EastEnders final June to have her first child and she or he wasn’t been seen in the sq. since August. When final seen she needed to exit fast good as she had simply attacked Phil Mitchell with a spanner and left him for useless after she discovered him strangling Martin.

She could be trying to find the spanner once more when she discovers that Martin (James Bye) has spent the lockdown isolating with her pal Ruby (Louisa Lytton).

Sen stated producers had put an emphasis on capturing new viewers after the COVID-19 shutdown – this was successfully the start of EastEnders season two so that they wished to “make a enormous noise about returning”.

He added: “All of us wished EastEnders to return with a bang. We took a very long time deciding how we might carry it again in the shape we had seen it earlier than. We wished a enormous stage of ambition and we realised it’s a possibility for a cleaning soap to have a nice jumping-on level for an viewers. A bit like season two. We would like individuals to hitch. We put a lot of emphasis on the place characters have been.”

EastEnders will return on Monday, seventh September in 20-minute episodes, which mirrored how tough and the way a lot slower filming had been whereas complying with the COVID-10 security protocols.

