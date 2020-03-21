EastEnders spoilers for next week: Ben’s back in trouble and Whitney might be freed

With the whole lot occurring in the true world proper now, EastEnders is chopping back on the episodes we see every week. So, we’ll solely be visiting Albert Sq. twice per week for the foreseeable future. Which is sort of becoming for an anniversary 12 months, as that’s what number of episodes the present ran every week when it started in 1985. Here’s what you may count on to see on the present next week.

There’s extra trouble for Ben

Ben Mitchell has had many faces through the years on EastEnders however no matter what he appears to be like like, one factor stays fixed – he simply can’t keep out of trouble for lengthy. He proves that time as soon as once more this week as a reckless choice sees him taken into police custody.

Callum, who himself is making ready to be a part of the police power, will get wind from Ruby that Ben is on the membership and heads over there – a lot to Ben’s concern.

While Ben quickly realises he’s solely making an attempt to assist him out, Danny, who Ben is assembly with, shouldn’t be happy to study he’s concerned with the police and wastes no time in issuing a menace. Callum finds himself on the receiving finish of an offended outburst from Ben, who finally ends up sharing a drink with a punter in the Prince Albert, Hugo. However when Ben later steals his automobile, it isn’t lengthy earlier than the police pull him over and place him below arrest.

Linda makes an attempt an apology

Becoming a member of a assist group appears to be one thing that Linda actually wanted as she finds herself making actual progress, however alarm bells are raised for Shirley and Tina when she heads out to select Ollie up from college.

Because it seems they had been proper to be involved as she has a run-in with Shelley whereas she is there. Linda does make an effort along with her, trying to supply an apology, but it surely doesn’t have the specified impact. As a substitute, she should hear as Shelley makes positive she hears some dwelling truths.

Later although, when Shelly arrives at The Vic and tells Isaac about Linda’s consuming, she should hearken to some dwelling truths of her personal – which leaves Mick feeling extraordinarily happy with his spouse.

Elsewhere on the Sq.

It’s been a tough time for Whitney of late, however this week she’ll study whether or not issues are going to even worsen for her as her bail listening to arrives. Will she be capable of return dwelling? Habiba will get her flirting recreation on with Jags, however all she has for her efforts is frustration when he seems to not even discover what she is doing. In the meantime, Ian’s guilt dangers consuming him when Sharon thanks him for all of the assist he has proven her, and Grey’s remedy card is found by Mitch which causes Chantelle to panic.

Eastenders airs Mondays at 7:30pm and Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC One – check out what else is on with our TV Information