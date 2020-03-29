EastEnders spoilers for next week: Shocks at Dennis’s funeral, plus Jags and Habiba get passionate

The leaner EastEnders output means we’re solely getting two episodes once more this week, with instalments airing on Monday at 8.00pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm.

Key occasions embrace Dennis’s funeral service and Linda’s fall from the wagon.

Learn on for the complete particulars of EastEnders between 30th March and third April…

Dennis’s funeral drama

Sharon is laying down the legislation on the day of Dennis’s funeral: no Mitchell is allowed at the service. However since when did anybody in that specific cleaning soap clan play by the principles? So, it’s no shock when first Jay arrives with flowers and then a defiant Ben turns up at the wake. It’s left to a guilty-feeling Ian to strive and calm Sharon down, however no soothing phrases will work when a 3rd member of the Mitchell household rocks up: Phil.

Sharon then launches herself at her estranged husband and, with the scenario quick spiralling uncontrolled, Ian calls the police. However by the point officers arrive, Phil has fled again house, the place he’s now considering taking a drink. Simply as Jay tries to speak him out of it, the police flip up and Phil hares off to cover. Nevertheless, when Ian later spots him within the Sq., he’s left shocked by Phil’s admission…

Linda succumbs to temptation

Anybody who thought that the ill-fated river cruise served as an actual wake-up name for Linda will probably be reconsidering their view on Monday. Regardless of the Queen Vic landlady telling husband Mick that she’s now able to return to work full time, Linda finds her anxiousness ranges rising. And after discovering Shirley’s bottle of vodka, she finally ends up pouring herself a drink. Shirl then catches her daughter in legislation pink handed and when Mick additionally arrives on the scene, Linda is left with little choice however to confess that she’s had a drink. Within the aftermath, Linda will probably be seen opening as much as Mick about life’s pressures – and fairly quickly, the Carters are making an enormous resolution…

Ardour for Jags and Habiba

Habiba and Jags talk about Suki’s actions and, because the pair have a coronary heart to coronary heart, Habiba is touched when she’s left with the impression that Jags is speaking a few buddy who’s dying. Seeing Jags in a brand new mild, the 2 of them find yourself sharing a kiss – however the morning after the night time earlier than brings with it some recrimination.

Ian v Dotty

Ian continues to be wracked with regret and sneaks away from Dennis’s funeral to fulfill with Dotty, who’s piling on the stress for him to return clear. The next night time although, troublesome Dotty steals a person’s pockets and, because the man offers chase, Peter saves the day. As Ian overhears the commotion, he finally ends up rifling by means of Dotty’s bag and finds what he’s looking out for – the keys to the Arches. Simply what does Ian plan to do with them?

