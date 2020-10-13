EastEnders Stacey attacked as Ruby war intensifies

Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) has barely been again on the Sq. 5 minutes, however she is already as much as her neck in it with issues in EastEnders – and people issues solely look set to worsen.

Her feud with former pal Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) has escalated now that Ruby and Martin Fowler (James Bye) are a cheerful couple – even when they do have secrets and techniques of their very own. And Ruby studying that Stacey was pretending to be her to commit identification fraud has hardly introduced them nearer collectively.

Properly, subsequent week sees issues flip far nastier between the 2 of them when one thing disturbing will get delivered – and Stacey is definite that her enemy is responsible.

Regardless of it being potential that the grim supply is supposed for Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) following his playing issues and the debt it’s beginning to trigger, Stacey wants no convincing that it was Ruby.

The accusation causes extra issues as a livid Ruby turns nasty – warning Stacey that she is going to go to war together with her and drive her out of Albert Sq. for good. This, in flip, results in Stacey assuming that Ruby is making an attempt to take her children away and she or he heads to the membership to have it out together with her as soon as and for all.

Sadly for Stacey, somebody stops her from getting there when she is attacked by a hooded determine who leaves her injured on the bottom. Will Stacey be OK? And is Ruby chargeable for getting somebody to hurt her?

Lacey Turner returned to the display a few weeks in the past after taking day without work from the cleaning soap for maternity go away. She has since introduced that she is pregnant once more so whereas it’s nice to have her again, search for her to make one other non permanent exit within the coming months – we marvel if will probably be as dramatic as her final departure!

Talking of exits, Jake Wooden can also be bowing out with many people now questioning how will Max Branning go away EastEnders?

Should you're on the lookout for extra to look at try our TV information.