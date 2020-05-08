EastEnders star defends Kush’s decision to secretly drug Jean

EastEnders star Davood Ghadami has spoken out about Kush Kazemi’s controversial decision to pressure Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) into taking her bipolar remedy by secretly placing it in her meals, which leads to worrying scenes subsequent week when she suffers a seizure.

“Below regular circumstances Kush wouldn’t ever act on this manner,” admits the actor. “However these aren’t unusual circumstances as issues are fairly extraordinary within the Slater home in the meanwhile.”

Confronting troubled Jean about ditching her meds when she’s nonetheless grieving for lover Daniel Prepare dinner, being deserted by daughter Stacey Fowler and recovering from most cancers, Kush was met with a frosty response from the cussed Slater who insisted she was coping properly and this was her decision – regardless of her more and more erratic behaviour saying in any other case.

“Jean is such a central a part of the household so when Kush notices the modifications in her behaviour he’s decided to try to make issues proper. His foremost goal is to preserve the household afloat and take care of everybody.”

Viewers have adopted Jean’s ongoing psychological well being battle for over a decade, however as a relative newcomer to the Slater fold by way of his romance with Kat Moon that is unsure new territory for Kush, as Ghadami explains.

“Kush has by no means been round Jean to see how she reacts when going by way of an episode however he is aware of one thing improper, particularly when she begins incessantly calling the police reporting Whitney as nonetheless lacking when she’s been residence for days.

“He can see issues solely getting worse and feels he has no selection however to take issues into his personal palms to preserve the family secure. Kush has completely no concept how dangerous Jean may get and he doesn’t need to danger it. He’s determined, his coronary heart is in the proper place, and he thinks he’s making the proper decision within the second…”

Sadly Kush drugging Jean has severe penalties when she is discovered by Tina and Shirley after storming off and she or he’s struggling a seizure. Will Kush’s try to assist have the alternative impact? And can Jean really feel betrayed at his underhand actions?

