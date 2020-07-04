EastEnders star says the soap will “reset” when it returns to our screens

It’s not simply EastEnders followers who’re questioning what life after lockdown will seem like in Walford when the soap returns – the solid themselves are additionally enthusiastic about the impression of the present transmission break on the programme’s future.

Talking about returning to filming after many months on hiatus, Davood Ghadami, who performs stallholder Kush Kazemi, reveals his pleasure about how the present will painting the new regular, post-pandemic.

“I’m trying ahead to seeing the place the storylines go from right here, how the individuals of Walford dwell in the new world, and the way the storylines choose up from the place we left off,” he stated.

“It’s all a really intriguing time, nearly to reset what Walford is and the way the characters work together and relate.”

Ghadami and co-star James Bye (aka Martin Fowler) are the stars of this week’s EastEnders: Secrets and techniques From the Sq., the backstage sequence filling the hole over the summer season through which Stacey Dooley chats to solid members about their previous, current and future on Albert Sq..

“I actually loved doing it,” he smiles. “Getting along with James and seeing a number of of the crew earlier than we went again to work was beautiful. It wasn’t in the means we like with all the hugs, however simply to see them was nice.

“Reminiscing about previous storylines and going again to how it all began was a beautiful factor to do, and Stacey was the good individual to sit and chat with about it. She’s a giant fan of the present.”

EastEnders ended on a whopper of a cliffhanger in June when Sharon Watts and Ian Beale have been revealed as the new homeowners of the Queen Vic, however there will be a time leap of a superb few months when new episodes attain our screens round September.

How the characters coped in lockdown is one thing viewers will have to wait to discover out about, however Ghadami has some theories of his personal about his alter ego’s isolation story.

“If he’s residing with the Slaters, that may be a busy home… He should be going mad three months in. You’ll be able to’t even think about, that poor man! He’d in all probability volunteer to do the purchasing, take the bins out, something simply to get out of there. It will be very telling to see how he comes again and see how – or if – he’s coped.”

Requested which characters he would personally favored to have been locked down with, the actor is fast to reply with some blasts from the previous: “Gary and Minty!” he laughs. “Both one or each of these guys. I feel you’d have the greatest time, that they had a very nice type of brotherly rapport, and can be good to be round.”

EastEnders: Secrets and techniques From the Sq. with Davood Ghadami and James Bye airs on Monday sixth July at 8pm on BBC One.

EastEnders: Secrets and techniques From the Sq. with Davood Ghadami and James Bye airs on Monday sixth July at 8pm on BBC One.