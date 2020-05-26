EastEnders’ star talks upcoming special Ben episode: “He’s feeling very emasculated”

After experiencing issues as a result of Thames boat crash, Ben Mitchell has been listening to much less and fewer and an upcoming EastEnders episode will take care of what he’s going by way of by placing the viewers in his sneakers.

Talking about being given such a special EastEnders episode, Ben star Max Bowden solely instructed RadioTimes.com: “It was an honour. The factor that made it so thrilling was that it was progressive, it was new, and it was one thing that had by no means actually been accomplished before- specializing in a very underrepresented a part of our the group typically.

“So, to be given that chance to inform a narrative about Ben’s character, from his perspective and the way his on a regular basis life has modified, was a delight.”

Issues have actually been aggravating for Ben of late and as Bowden places it: “His complete life has been completely different because the boat crash and his vulnerability is far more obvious. He’s feeling very emasculated, I believe.” He went on so as to add that Ben “doesn’t really feel like himself attributable to his lack of listening to and it’s positively affecting his relationships with the folks he cares about”.

Viewers have seen newcomer Frankie (real-life deaf actress, Rose Ayling-Ellis) attempt to speak to Ben about dwelling with the situation, one thing he usually didn’t need to comprehend.

Whereas Ben will not be immediately struck with Frankie, Bowden is a big fan of the actress that performs her. “She’s superb. She’s a famous person. Rose is a superb actress, she’s so instinctive, so current. I believe Ben and Frankie are a very attention-grabbing mixture of individuals.”

As for whether or not this complete expertise will change Ben for the higher, Bowden stays not sure.

“I believe this complete ordeal, by way of his listening to loss and discovering who he’s nonetheless comfy with attributable to it, I believe possibly will possibly play a much bigger half for him than he’ll realise. However then Ben’s at all times been simply strayed, so we’ll see.”

