EastEnders stars confirm Martin and Ruby romance and Kat return

Martin Fowler (James Bye) and Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) will embark on a passionate romance throughout lockdown, and Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) is certainly again when EastEnders returns later this summer time, stars of the cleaning soap have confirmed.

Within the newest version of backstage spin-off present EastEnders: Secrets and techniques From the Sq., Bye and co-star Davood Ghadami (aka Kush Kazemi) dropped some juicy hints to host Stacey Dooley about what to anticipate for his or her alter egos when viewers revisit Walford after the present transmission break ends, and we’ve leapt ahead in time from when the final episode aired in mid-June.

Ending months of hypothesis about the way forward for their flirtatious friendship, Bye admitted Martin and Ruby might be attending to know one another an entire lot higher over the summer time.

“We’ve seen them beginning to get a bit of bit shut,” he revealed. “That continues, the connection grows and they spend lockdown collectively. By the sounds of it they get on and issues occur – that’s all I’m saying!”

Sadly, Kush’s expertise doesn’t sound fairly as fulfilling, regardless of the return of lover Kat who the actor confirmed is again following Wallace’s short-term absence from the present, reportedly because of being suspended by bosses again in January.

“It’s very totally different for Kush,” he says. “We final noticed him thrown out by Jean Slater in any case the problem between them, however Jean has forgiven him and Kush is again at No.31 along with her, all the children, Large Mo and Shirley Carter.

“Kat can also be again in order that they have really been spending lockdown collectively. Think about all these characters in the identical home – how would that work? Consider the queue for the bathroom!

“There’s Martin having fun with the very fact him and Ruby can’t depart the bed room, [but] for Kush it’s a really testing time – and what occurs on the different finish of it’s so thrilling…”

EastEnders resumed filming on 29th June, with strict security and social distancing tips in place. It was the primary cleaning soap to halt manufacturing at first of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, shortly earlier than the UK went into lockdown.

Apparently, Bye didn’t point out the destiny of his alter ego’s errant spouse Stacey Fowler, regardless of actress Lacey Turner being noticed arriving on the present’s Elstree studios final week, together with Wallace.

Was Turner solely popping in to debate a phased return from maternity depart with bosses? Or are the circumstances of Stacey’s comeback being saved below wraps till EastEnders is on our screens once more? Marvel what Stace will make of her estranged husband and finest mate’s lockdown loving…

