EastEnders’ Syed and Amira’s wedding – storyline explained ahead of classic episode

2010 began off with a bang as New 12 months’s Day noticed EastEnders go all out for a wedding between Syed Masood (Marc Elliott) and Amira Shah (Preeya Kalidas) that was not solely full of spectacle however had the small situation of the groom having an affair with a person behind his wife-to-be’s again.

With the episode airing in the present day (July seventh) as half of the line-up of classic EastEnders episodes proven every week, we have a look again at what was taking place on Albert Sq. within the run-up to the wedding and discuss you thru the key occasions that occurred after as Syed moved onto a relationship that proved memorable for viewers.

Having fallen on laborious occasions that led to him being evicted for not paying the lease, and following some dodgy behaviour, Syed arrived on the Sq. and moved in with dad and mom Masood Ahmed (Nitin Ganatra) and Zainab Masood (Nina Wadia). Viewers had been later launched to his girlfriend, Amira, when she relocated to be nearer to him. Taking a job on the catering firm run by his dad and mom, Syed met Christian Clarke (John Partridge) and there was a transparent attraction between them each.

The simmering rigidity between Syed and Christian reached boiling level and the 2 finally slept collectively, with Syed later admitting that he has had one night time stands with males earlier than. Within the months that adopted, Syed and Christian continued their affair, all of the whereas Syed was planning a wedding with Amira. As he continued to stay a double life, a automotive crash involving Masood precipitated him to assume he was being punished – a thought course of that made him flip his again on Christian.

When Christian bought a brand new boyfriend, Syed was hit with the realisation that he does have real emotions for him that transcend sexual attraction – regardless of Christian’s relationship not lasting that lengthy. His sexless relationship with Alya is claimed to be as a result of of his faith, however it’s hinted at that he’s simply utilizing that as an excuse. Regardless of all this, wedding plans continued to maneuver ahead with New 12 months’s Day set as the massive day.

There was drama on the day of the wedding (tonight’s classic repeat) as Zainab is instructed by a pissed off Christian of Syed’s infidelity with him. She wasted no time in confronting her son – who did certainly admit to her he was homosexual. As viewers will see on tonight’s classic episode, Zainab didn’t reply effectively and all however pressured her son to decide to a wedding that he didn’t wish to be a component of.

Syed did his finest to give attention to his life with Amira within the aftermath of the wedding and the 2 did finally consummate the wedding, leading to a being pregnant. Solely earlier than Syed discovered that he was going to be a dad, he instructed Amira about his homosexuality. A devastated Amira reacted as you’ll anticipate and didn’t dangle about in Walford for lengthy earlier than leaving – taking the key of her being pregnant along with her.

Syed and Christian quickly moved in collectively which precipitated a rift together with his household who weren’t accepting of his new route in life. The couple bought severe shortly and even appeared into having youngsters of their very own – with Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons) a one-time candidate to be a surrogate for them. Whereas Syed did finally make amends together with his dad and mom, previous tensions quickly resurfaced when 2010 ended with he and Christian getting engaged.

With a wedding to plan, Syed knew that the very first thing he wanted to do was get in contact with Amira to get divorce proceedings underway. He was shocked to study that she was dwelling is a horrible state of affairs along with her father and to study that he now has a daughter – Yasmin. Amira returned to Walford and did permit Syed to get to know Yasmin, however Christian was not allowed to be a component of that bonding. This prompted the couple to go to the courtroom however their relationship suffered a success when Syed continued to see his ex-wife and little one with out Christian figuring out; though they had been capable of get previous it.

Their relationship was strained as soon as once more although when Christian was accused of inappropriately touching a younger Ben Mitchell (then performed by Joshua Pascoe) and it drove a wedge between the couple that led to them briefly separating.

Extra hassle was on the best way for the pair of their last 12 months on the present as Syed’s questionable previous with funds reared its ugly head once more and he not solely discovered himself in debt however left the restaurant in monetary smash too. Investing cash and borrowing from Danny Pennant (Gary Lucy), the 2 had been attracted to one another and it was not lengthy earlier than they shared a kiss. Whereas Syed confessed the kiss and went on to marry Christian, their issues weren’t but behind them.

Extra points with Danny got here to the forefront that almost resulted in Christian going to jail for assault and Syed later was unable to vow him that he would at all times be devoted to their marriage. With that, Christian deliberate to maneuver to America however with some assist from Zainab, he and Syed reconciled and ended up leaving for the States together- coincidentally near the place Amira and Yasmin had relocated to.

Subsequent week will see EastEnders have a look at its more moderen previous because the 2019 episode that includes Walford’s first Homosexual satisfaction will get a repeat, an episode that put the highlight on Callum Freeway’s (Tony Clay) rising emotions for Ben Mitchell (now performed by Max Bowden).

