EastEnders teases final cliffhanger before break – who gets the Queen Vic?

Right here is your first have a look at EastEnders’ final cliffhanger before the present goes off air, teasing a dramatic showdown between Phil Mitchell and the Carters for management of the Queen Victoria pub.

Landlady Linda was determined on promoting up the boozer her and hubby Mick have referred to as house since 2013 on account of her wrestle with alcohol.

Nevertheless, since former proprietor Phil now plans to purchase it again simply to spite estranged spouse Sharon Watts for selecting her love little one with Keanu over him, Mrs Carter is contemplating pulling out of the sale out of loyalty to her mate.

Delicate-mannered Mick is caught in the center as Phil places the strain on for the couple to signal the final papers, however L is having none of it and by the finish of Tuesday 16thJune’s episode, the final standoff ensues as viewers wait with bated breath to see who will get the prized pub – will the Carters keep put, risking the wrath of Walford’s hardest man? Or is Phil going to get his personal approach like he all the time does?

Or maybe there’s a secret sting in the story, and Linda plans to promote to another person fully to show Phil a lesson…?

For the first time because it launched in 1985, the BBC One flagship cleaning soap might be briefly pressured off air after the coronavirus pandemic halted manufacturing shortly before the UK lockdown in March.

That is the final episode accomplished pre-lockdown, and with filming not on account of begin till the finish of June it’s not but recognized when EastEnders will return to our screens, nevertheless it’s anticipated to be round August or September.

Initially the present might be again at 4 nights every week, however with shorter episodes working at 20 minutes.

Occupying the cleaning soap’s slot in the schedules for the foreseeable future from Monday 22nd June might be EastEnders: Secrets and techniques From the Sq., a behind-the-scenes documentary hosted by Stacey Dooley that includes model new forged interviews and backstage gossip, exhibiting on Mondays, and basic episodes from the archive on Tuesdays, beginning with Den and Angie’s iconic 1986 two-hander.

