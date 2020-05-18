EastEnders to air special episode exploring hearing loss from Ben’s point of view

BBC cleaning soap EastEnders will air a special episode that places viewers within the footwear of somebody experiencing hearing loss.

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) would be the primary character, after his started to deteriorate following accidents sustained within the horrifying river boat crash.

The episode has been written and produced with steerage from the Nationwide Deaf Youngsters’s Society to guarantee it’s as correct an outline of hearing loss as attainable.

The intention is to supply an perception into the experiences of deaf folks within the UK right this moment, via restricted audio ranges and subtitles displaying sure phrases or fractured sentences.

Ben stays decided to assist Phil together with his dodgy schemes, however one specific plan would possibly effectively go away him in too deep because it spirals out of management.

Government producer Jon Sen stated: “This special point of view episode is a ground-breaking episode not like another tried within the historical past of EastEnders.

“Helmed by a compelling efficiency by Max Bowden, it permits the viewers the chance to expertise the world via Ben’s eyes and ears – a narrative communicated purely by his dialogue and the snatched phrases of these round him. I’m so proud of what the group have achieved and can’t await the followers to see it.”

As beforehand introduced, this storyline will see the introduction of Frankie, a brand new deaf character performed by Rose Ayling-Ellis, who Callum encourages to meet with Ben.

Vicki Kirwin, an audiology specialist on the Nationwide Deaf Youngsters’s Society, added: “It was an absolute privilege to work with the group, who had been so devoted to ensuring they obtained this proper.

“This ground-breaking episode will give viewers a glimpse into the challenges many deaf folks within the UK come up towards every day, with sensible technical ability to make viewers really feel some sense of what Ben Mitchell is experiencing.”

The special episode of EastEnders exploring hearing loss will air on BBC One within the coming weeks.

