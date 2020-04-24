EastEnders to feature in BBC’s Big Night In

Regardless that Eastenders, like nearly each manufacturing around the globe, is shut down proper now, followers can be handled to a newly filmed instalment lots earlier than anticipated.

BBC One is tonight internet hosting The Big Night In with presenters Lenny Henry and Matt Baker main the cost.

The star-studded stay-at-home occasion, a mix of each Comedian Aid and Kids In Want, will feature many superstar appearances with a number of fandoms getting one thing particular as all of us undertake lockdown due to Covid-19.

The Vicar of Dibley is about to feature, as is the return of Little Britain, alongside many Physician Who actors with present Doc, Jodie Whittaker, participating.

However what about followers of a sure sq. in the east finish of London?

Effectively, it has been confirmed that we’ll be (form of) paying a go to to Albert Sq. because the EastEnders forged have recorded an isolation particular – with a format that we are able to’t wait to see.

Lengthy-running character Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) is fittingly on the coronary heart of the episode which can see Ian internet hosting a quiz over webcam to attempt to enhance all people’s spirits.

The scenes have been shot since manufacturing was halted, so we assume the actors have shot all their elements at residence – which suggests their very own properties could be doubling because the properties of their characters.

Tonight’s present guarantees to be an evening to keep in mind with the celebrities popping out to elevate the nation’s morale.

Jack Whitehall has reprised his Unhealthy Schooling position for an episode that options not solely Matt Horne, however boxer Anthony Joshua in one other instance of a present that’s being resurrected to be part of in the enjoyable.

In addition to a ton of leisure, the night time may even be giving viewers the prospect to win some prizes which have been described as “cash can’t purchase”.

Examples of prizes are a meet-and-greet with Little Combine and the prospect to have your title included in Britain’s favorite decide (sorry, Simon) David Walliam’s subsequent ebook. We will’t resolve which one we would like extra.

The Big Night In will embody the weekly 20:00 applause for our NHS workers, Clap for Carers, and can feature members of the NHS who’ve been combating for us on the entrance line.

The Big Night In airs from 7pm on BBC One tonight. For those who’re in search of extra to watch, try our TV information.