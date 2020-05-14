EastEnders to resume filming next month after pandemic shut down production

The BBC has introduced EastEnders will resume filming in June.

Production on the BBC One cleaning soap was halted in March after the government-imposed coronavirus lockdown got here into place.

Writing in The Telegraph, BBC Director of Content material Charlotte Moore introduced that the channel plans to re-start filming on EastEnders and High Gear “by the top of next month”, albeit with “strictly restricted” crews to stick to new authorities pointers.

“Solid members will do their very own hair and make-up. Social distancing measures will likely be in place,” she added.

“We wish to serve our viewers and assist TV production get again on its ft, however the primary precedence will stay the security and well-being of production groups and people who work with them,” she mentioned.

The BBC’s announcement follows information from the Division of Digital, Tradition, Media and Sport on Tuesday, confirming that TV and movie shoots are allowed to restart offering they adhere to social distancing pointers. This includes holding all crew and solid not less than two-metres aside.

In mild of the coronavirus pandemic, the BBC halved the variety of EastEnders episodes airing every week, lowering its broadcasts from 4 to two. Prior to this announcement, the cleaning soap had simply 4 weeks of latest episodes left, we imagine.

Moore additionally introduced that the BBC is “exploring” methods to resume filming on its dramas and different main exhibits “as quickly as attainable”, whereas the brand new production of Alan Bennett’s Speaking Heads monologues is presently underway.

“The BBC’s protection of VE Day and this week’s Hospital specials from the coronavirus entrance line are examples of how effectively we are able to rise to the inventive and technical problem,” Moore continued.

Throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, the BBC donated £700,000 to assist The Movie and TV Charity, which “helps freelancer affected by the hiatus in filming and production” and launched measures to spend money on rising British producers.

Different programmes which have begun filming as soon as once more contain Australian soaps Dwelling and Away and Neighbours, which restarts production inside the next few days.