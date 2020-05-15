EastEnders to ‘take a break’ while filming plays catch-up

With all of the UK soaps in the midst of a manufacturing shut down due to present occasions, followers have been questioning once they would resume and whether or not it will be in sufficient time to maintain episodes on our screens. Nicely, we’ve excellent news and we’ve, not sudden, unhealthy information for at the very least one in every of them.

It appears to be like as if the solid and crew of EastEnders might be returning to work following the Covid-19 lockdown, nevertheless it received’t be fast sufficient to maintain new episodes on the air by the sound of issues.

BBC director of content material Charlotte Moore has mentioned to The Telegraph that she hopes BBC exhibits resembling EastEnders and Prime Gear might be going again into manufacturing by the top of subsequent month however with large variations for people who work on them. Numerous adjustments could have to be carried out on this publish lockdown world, from stars having to do their very own hair and make-up, to a noticeable distinction in how shut persons are on display.

While Moore didn’t explicitly state that there might be a time frame with out EastEnders on the air, in accordance to an insider talking to Metro, that’s going to be the case. There may be all the time the possibility that the BBC will cut back the output down to one episode a week, nevertheless it appears extra seemingly that the present will go off air and get replaced for a couple of weeks.

While it has already been confirmed that coronavirus will exist in Coronation Avenue, we’ve additionally now realized from Metro that it’s going to exist in Walford too with the virus being a a part of the lives of residents there in the identical manner it’s for us – though don’t count on it to be outstanding.

As for different BBC exhibits resembling Peaky Blinders and Line of Responsibility, there isn’t any present indication of when filming will resume however Moore mentioned the BBC needs to “kick-start the TV business and assist our good manufacturing sector nationwide”. So count on extra information within the coming weeks.

