EastEnders – top 10 Queen Vic landladies ranked

The Queen Victoria is as a lot an EastEnders icon as Ian Beale and the doof-doofs – the enduring Albert Sq. pub has been the scene of among the cleaning soap’s most memorable moments because it began again in 1985.

Many vibrant characters have run the boozer through the years, and as Secrets and techniques From the Sq. appears again on the well-known landladies who’ve saved the rowdy punters so as RadioTimes.com ranks all of them. Right here, in reverse order main as much as our primary favorite, are the top 10 Walford ladies who’ve left their mark on the Vic…

10. JAN HAMMOND (Jane Howard)

When: 1987

Who: Authentic landlord Soiled Den Watts put in his posh bit on the aspect behind the bar shortly after he chucked out spouse Angie Watts (extra of her later). Determined Ange lied she had a terminal sickness to cease him leaving her, however the sick plot backfired. Stylish Jan lasted 5 minutes as landlady, and appeared like she belonged in a Laura Ashley catalogue fairly than a backstreet East Finish rub-a-dub (cockney rhyming slang – look it up… she in all probability needed to).

9. SHIRLEY CARTER (Linda Henry)

When: 2014-2020

Who: Queen Shirl is just so low on our checklist as she by no means actually bought the possibility to run the Vic solo – she was technically landlady when she co-owned with son Mick Carter and his spouse Linda Carter (we’ll get there), nevertheless it was L who muscled in because the boss and made herself the face of the place, decreasing her menacing mother-in-law to primarily a glorified barmaid. There’s a parallel universe on the market the place Shirley was 100% in cost.

8. ROXY MITCHELL (Rita Simons)

When: 2010

Who: Daughter of dastardly Archie, Roxanne Lizette Mitchell was left the Vic in her dad’s will however felt the pub was a poison chalice after her father was bludgeoned to loss of life within the bar with the bust. She determined to promote up however Auntie Peggy Mitchell (be affected person, she’s coming!) pleaded together with her niece to vary her thoughts, so Rox signed the place again over to the previous landlady. As with Shirley, Roxy was a incredible character (RIP), however by no means had lengthy sufficient correctly in cost to show herself. A disgrace, as with a bit extra time she may’ve been the pure successor to mighty Peg.

7. KAT MOON (Jessie Wallace)

When: 2003-2004, 2010-2013

Who: Gobby glamour puss Kat was a pure match for Walford’s top job, and went from pulling pints alongside bar supervisor Alfie Moon to discovering love with the cheeky chappie and operating the watering gap as husband and spouse in two separate stints. Wanting again, Kat’s tenures had been stuffed with such gloomy, gritty storylines she misplaced a little bit of her spark and bought floor down by all of the drama, so it was one thing of a reduction when her time was up. Child swap, an more and more poisonous marriage to Alfie, sleeping with gangster Andy Hunter for cash – it was hardly all karaoke and quiz nights.

6. CHRISSIE WATTS (Tracy-Ann Oberman)

When: 2004-2005

Who: Den got here again from the lifeless to reclaim the Queen Vic together with second spouse, the marginally creepy Chrissie. She didn’t stand for his philandering so she murdered him and buried the physique within the beer cellar, framed Sam Mitchell and tried to flee the nation earlier than getting banged up. She was solely within the present for about 18 months however crazed Chrissie went down in ‘Enders historical past as the one lady to get the higher of Soiled Den.

5. PAT EVANS (Pam St Clement)

When: 1988-1990

Who: The earring-loving EastEnders legend had her tough edges smoothed off by settling down with childhood sweetheart Frank Butcher and taking on the Vic from Den and Angie within the late 1980s. Mr and Mrs Watts had been a tricky act to comply with however the Butchers made it their very own, and whereas it was very a lot a double act Pat made a cracking landlady and accomplished her transformation from Pete Beale’s troublemaking bitter ex to revered Albert Sq. matriarch.

4. LINDA CARTER (Kellie Brilliant)

When: 2013-2020

Who: The Carter period was ushered in over Christmas 2013 and all of the speak was about Danny Dyer changing into the pub’s new guv’nor, however Kellie Brilliant exploded onto the display screen as his different half and have become an on the spot icon. Combining Angie’s sparkle, Kat’s glamour and Peggy’s tiger mum tendencies that made all of it about faaaaamily, L dominated the roost with a rod of iron and plenty of fluorescent pink lycra – till she began consuming all of the earnings and was pressured to promote up.

3. SHARON WATTS (Letitia Dean)

When: 1991-1994, 2001-2002, 2020

Who: Angie and Den’s princess grew up within the well-known pub so it was solely proper she ultimately took over, seizing the possibility when nice-but-dull landlord Eddie Royle was stabbed to loss of life by Nick Cotton in 1991. Shaz initially ran it with hubby Grant Mitchell and brother-in-law Phil Mitchell, and her bed-hopping between the bruvs saved prospects entertained because the love triangle performed out within the unforgettable ‘Sharongate‘ storyline. She’s lastly again the place she belongs after shopping for the place with BFF Ian’s assist from the Carters in 2020.

2. ANGIE WATTS (Anita Dobson)

When: 1985-1988

Who: The OG nonetheless takes some beating. Flawed however feisty, effervescent Angie all the time had a smile and a giggle for the regulars, however beneath the warpaint she was a scorching mess of insecurity due to husband Den’s womanising which drove her to alcoholism and, at one level, a suicide try. She wasn’t truly round for that lengthy, however due to the endlessly-played clip of the Christmas Day 1986 episode of her being served divorce papers, Angie – killed off display screen in 2002 – nonetheless casts a shadow over those that adopted. Let’s simply gloss over Dobson’s dodgy pop hit ‘Anybody Name Fall In Love’ sang alongside to the EastEnders theme…

1. PEGGY MITCHELL (Barbara Windsor)

When: 1995-2001, 2002-2010

Who: Significantly? Dame Barbara Windsor’s pocket rocket alter ego is the longest-serving landlady and synonymous with the very idea. The ‘Gerroutta my pub’ catchphrase, the general public takedowns of anybody who crossed her clan and bought barred, the doomed romances with dodgy fellas, the perfectly-coiffed blonde barnet, the gif-able ‘Let it burn!’ second when the pub bought torched and the unmistakable tough-talking East Finish authenticity make pint-sized Peggy a shoo-in because the Queen of the Queen Victoria. We salute you.

