EastEnders trailer sees Whitney with blood on her hands as she struggles in prison – can she get out?

Get a peak in any respect the drama unfolding in this week’s EastEnders in the clip under, which sees Whitney (Shona McGarty) breaking down in prison after turning herself in for Leo King’s (Tony Clay) dying.

Simply earlier than the 35th anniversary, Whit was attacked by Leo on Valentine’s Day, who wished her useless however she killed him with a kitchen knife in the Fowler kitchen.

As he lay useless on the ground, she went to the deadly boat get together as an alibi, however in fact, it didn’t work, and her guilt took over her.

This week, on #EastEnders.

After initially getting assist from Mick, she discovered she couldn’t maintain it secret and she handed herself to the police.

Whitney sought assist from resident lawyer, Grey, nevertheless it appears she’s going to wrestle to get out.

Now awaiting trial, her time in the cells is trying harrowing certainly, and Whitney can’t cope with being locked up.

In a single scene, her thoughts is clearly getting the higher of her and she can be seen in tears, crying over the scenario.

Harrowingly, Whitney’s hands are lined in blood – what has she carried out?

Again in Albert Sq., issues are additionally kicking off as Keegan (Zack Morris) is arrested by police and his livid spouse Tiffany (Maisie Smith) jumps to his defence.

EastEnders airs on Monday at 8pm on BBC One.

