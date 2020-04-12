EastEnders’ Whitney Dean learns a disturbing truth ahead of Michaela’s arrival

EastEnders’ Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) received’t be catching a break any time quickly, regardless of all of the drama of latest occasions.

She was jailed for the homicide of Leo King, however as everyone knows, it was a large accident.

Though she’s on bail, the horror received’t cease there for Whit as she will get a horrible blast from the previous.

Everyone seems to be appearing a little unusual round Whitney and it doesn’t take her lengthy to demand solutions.

Sonia and Chantelle strive onerous to maintain the entire thing a secret but it surely’s Ruby who has her free lips and drops the bombshell.

She tells Whitney Leo’s mum Michaela has been writing about her on-line – and of course it’s not optimistic.

Whitney has a take a look at Michaela’s posts and is devastated by the outcomes.

However little does she know, that’s not the worst of her worries as she’ll come face-to-face with Leo’s mum.

After all, she’s out for blood and calls for to talk to Whit inside moments of her being again on Albert Sq..

It isn’t lengthy earlier than Michaela blames Whitney for completely the whole lot and it’s all the way down to Grey to step in and break up the ladies aside.

Grey isn’t pleased with Whitney and the way she acted and he tries to present her a warning.

Nonetheless, poor Whit is optimistic this can mark the tip of her freedom as she confesses to Sonia she’s most likely happening for all times.

However will Whitney be capable of keep away from jail? And what else does Michaela have in retailer for her?

This episode airs on Monday 20th April at 8pm on BBC One.