EastEnders’ Whitney Dean plans her exit after blast from the past

Recent out on bail following the dying of Leo, it hasn’t precisely been simple for Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) to settle again into life on Albert Sq..

The trial is hanging over her head and he or she has been fighting the anxiousness over whether or not she should face a prolonged stint behind bars- one thing that would result in her making a rash determination as Eastenders continues subsequent week.

Issues started to worsen for her when Leo’s mom, Michaela Turnbull, made a return.

While it initially appeared as if the two weren’t going to return to blows, Michaela made her true colors identified pretty rapidly and made certain Whitney knew that she blamed her solely for the lack of her son.

Though Grey was in a position to assist defuse the scenario, all of it left Whitney feeling like she had no hope of escaping a prolonged stint behind bars.

In the coming episodes, Sonia tries to assist Whitney by encouraging her to try to get some normality again in her life- recommendation she tries to tackle board.

And so, she will get to work at the market, however it isn’t lengthy earlier than she realises that she doesn’t have a lot of a shot at issues being regular.

In her subsequent transfer, Michaela posts about Whitney on-line and certain sufficient, everybody sees it and reads whats she has to say. For Whitney, she begins to note that increasingly more individuals are watching her and earlier than too lengthy she makes the connection as to why.

Later, she finds herself with Max and he begins to inform her what his experiences had been like when he was in jail, a dialog that each alarms Whitney and makes her take inventory of all that has occurred.

The dialog, alongside the whole lot else that has occurred of late, pushes her to grasp that she must make a decision- one that would have critical repercussions for her and her freedom; she later takes her passport and plans to make a hasty escape.

However will anybody get wind of what she is doing and persuade her to cease? Or is Whitney destined for a life on the run?