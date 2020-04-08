EastEnders’ Whitney gets a harrowing blast from the past in Albert Square returnee

Michaela Turnbull’s psychologically disturbed son Leo King (Tom Wells) battered her and locked her in his automotive boot the final time she visited Walford however that doesn’t cease the deluded mom from returning to EastEnders subsequent week to trigger Whitney extra grief.

The final individual that Whit (Shona McGarty) expects to see forward of her subsequent courtroom look is Michaela (Fiona Allen) and though they begin by speaking amicably it quickly turns into clear in subsequent week’s Monday April 13th episode that she blames Whitney for what occurred to Leo.

She’s bought some brass neck has Michaela!

On her earlier journey to Albert Square she made it clear that she knew precisely what Leo’s lifeless dad convicted intercourse offender Tony King was like and the impact that making an attempt to hide the fact about him was having on her son.

“I attempted to color this rosy image of your dad,” she informed Leo.

“I used to be making an attempt to guard you but it surely’s simply confused you. He was a paedophile. We are able to have this dialog a million instances but it surely won’t change what he was. He abused a little one.”

And now Michaela appears to be like to be including to that abuse by hounding Whitney.

Grey steps in to diffuse the state of affairs after which warns her off when she follows Whitney to The Queen Vic.

Badly shaken, Whit confides in Sonia that she thinks she’s going again to jail once more.

The irony is that Michaela ought to be Whitney’s saviour.

As she informed her son the final time she noticed him: “I’m your mom. I do know each thought in your head.”

It’s excessive time she put the sisterhood first and ended each households’ circles of abuse as soon as and for all.