EastEnders’ Whitney learns shocking truth as Michaela threatens revenge

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) has been lacking from Albert Sq. in EastEnders for some time now and as far as everybody initially believed, she had left on her personal accord with a purpose to keep away from jail for the homicide of Leo.

With goodbye letters found, it’s simple to see why everybody jumped to that conclusion however viewers know she was really taken by Leo’s mom, Michaela, who blames her for her son’s dying.

Tonight (28th April), as Walford residents together with Max started to understand that one thing was amiss, Whitney was caught with Michaela and the 2 had some extraordinarily tense conversations, with Whitney’s pleas of innocence falling on deaf ears.

Utilizing her hidden cellphone, she was capable of attain out to Max however she had the cellphone snatched away from her earlier than she may inform him the place she was and what had occurred to her.

Max and Grey at the moment are making discovering her their high precedence, however will they discover her in time?

As Whitney and her captor started to speak, there have been some revelations about Tony King, the deceased rapist who groomed her over 10 years in the past.

Because it turned out, Michaela knew all about what Tony was doing again within the day and Whitney was disgusted to be taught the whole lot that occurred to her may have been prevented if the mom had spoken up.

How will this tense scenario finish and might Whitney make an escape?

Elsewhere tonight, Phil pushed Mick into promoting him The Vic however Linda was adamant that she didn’t wish to promote to him.

Mick discovered himself in two minds after Phil made the compelling case that recovering alcoholic, Linda, must be out of the pub as quickly as potential.

Additionally, Isaac grew extra suspicious about Patrick and confided in Denise who agreed to look into it for him, however later he took the chance to ask his mom straight. What is going to she say?

And there was drama for Bobby as he collapsed on the membership night time after following one in all Dotty’s prospects after seeing Peter and Dotty collectively. Will he be OK?

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. Should you’re on the lookout for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.