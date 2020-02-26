EastEnders’ Whitney makes a foolish mistake – has this sealed her prison fate?

EastEnders‘ Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) lastly acquired Leo King (Tom Wells) out of her life, however his ghost is unquestionably haunting her.

Consumed by guilt for killing him in an act of self defence, Whit turned herself in to the police after the occasions of the 35th anniversary, which noticed little Denny die.

She’s now attempting to get out, after realising life in prison actually isn’t that nice, and he or she’s enlisted Grey Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) to assist her plight.

Nonetheless, in this night’s episode (25th February), Whitney realised her shocked state and confession might have brought on her extra issues than she realised.

The police have been little doubt on to one thing, as they puzzled why on earth she would kill somebody, get modified, after which head to a get together.

Attempting to maintain Mick Carter’s (Danny Dyer) involvement a secret, Whitney lied and mentioned she didn’t know why she’d acted the best way she had, and he or she didn’t name anybody.

Afterward, Grey wasn’t greatest happy to seek out out she had been misleading, particularly from loudmouth Kat within the pub.

Pinning Mick into a nook, Grey insisted he would possibly have the ability to get Whitney off the hook, however provided that all of them do one thing unlawful.

Heading to see Whitney again in prison for extra questioning, Grey gave the detective an amended assertion, which defined Whit did take a cab with Mick, Kush and Kat.

The detective instantly grew to become alert to the actual fact Kush had been questioned by police earlier than for attacking Leo, and delivered the bombshell information she was dreading: that they had sufficient to cost her for homicide.

Will Grey have the ability to get Whitney out of bother? Or is this the top of her time on Albert Sq. for good?

