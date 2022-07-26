Eastward finally receives its long-awaited Spanish translation on Nintendo Switch and PC

The RPG inspired by the 16-bit classics and one of the most beautiful indies of 2021 can be enjoyed in Spanish.

We can say many good things about Eastward and only a few negative ones, but we are sure that what the Spanish players who wanted to catch the RPG full of 90s references missed the most. Pixpil was the translation into Spanish.

Finally, and before September is one year after the original release of the game, the developer has published a new patch that incorporates European Spanish translation both in the PC and Nintendo Switch versions, in addition to adding the German language.

You just have to update to have itIn a post published on the game’s page on Steam, Pixpil explains that the translation comes thanks to the work of the Riotloc localizer team, although they have suffered quite a few difficulties due to the lockdown in shanghai (where the studio is located) ordered by Chinese authorities, causing a delay in plans to add languages ​​to the game.

Our colleague Jesús Bella told us in his analysis of Eastward that the title heavily draws its gameplay from Zelda classics and it offers an action adventure that is not short at all, that has a considerable variety and that is also beautiful in its visual and sound planes.

