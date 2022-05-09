“Easy bet”: Mayweather bragged about the money he earned in the Canelo Álvarez fight against Dmitry Bivol

Floyd Mayweather bet against Canelo Alvarez in his fight against Dmitry Bivol.

Despite the disappointment and general sadness generated in the Mexican public by the defeat of Saul Canelo Álvarez against the Russian Dmitry Bivol, there were also those who rejoiced at his fall. One of them was Floyd Mayweather Jr.who until now had been the only one capable of defeating him and was surely happy because managed to win money by making a juicy bet against the Aztec fighter considered by many to be the best pound for pound boxer.

“easy bet”wrote Mayweather Jr. in the Instagram post in which he showed the ticket of your bet. Through that image, it was learned that the former undefeated champion bet USD 10.000 against Canelowho lost the fight against Bivol by unanimous decision.

Moneywho plans to return to the ring for an exhibition fight next week, showed that he won a total of USD 42.500 for the bet placed against a Saul Alvarez which he lost for the first time since 2013.

The ticket Mayweather showed on social media reads that he won $42,500 on his bet against Canelo.

the victory of Buffalo was one of the great surprises of recent years in boxing, since Canelo Álvarez he was a heavy favorite for the fight. Russian boxer from 31 years withheld his middle heavyweight belt of the World Boxing Association (WBA) and became the second fighter to beat him in his 61 fights after the legendary did Floyd Mayweatherwho profited financially from the fight.

Although those USD 42.500 they do not represent a substantial change in the fortune you own Mayweatherwho is estimated to have accumulated some 450 million during his career, the former boxer was happy to have hit his prediction against Canelowho had just written boxing history by becoming the first undisputed super middleweight champion.

Canelo Alvarez suffered the second loss of his entire professional career against Dimitry Bivol (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

“I don’t feel ashamed because I look for those challenges that many don’t for fear of losing. Today I was looking for greatness.”said Canelo after the fight against Buffalowho showed why he has remained undefeated in his 20 fightsimposing on the Mexican with much more solidity than the three cards showed (115-113).

KEEP READING:

The incredible happened: Bivol gave Canelo a humiliating boxing lesson

“This does not stay like this”: Canelo Álvarez admitted wanting revenge against Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Álvarez could not beat Dmitry Bivol: this is how the round by round was lived