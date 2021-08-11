Easy Kaul (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Easy Kaul (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Easy Kaul is an Indian tv actress, type and restaurateur. She were given well-known for her tv serial like Shararat, Yam Hain Hum, Kutumb, Oye Jassie, and Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls. Her position Gulabo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were given praised by way of the target audience. She seemed within the position of Parmindar aka Pam, within the long-run serial Shararat.

Delivery & Circle of relatives

Easy Kaul was once born on 24 November 1992 in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Bio

Profession

Kaul began her profession with the Ekta Kapoor’s sequence Kkusum, produced by way of Balaji Telefilms as Aastha Kanwar in 2002. She performed the position of Pratham Mann’s more youthful sister within the drama serial Kutumb on Sony Leisure in 2003. From 2003 to 2006, she starred within the serial Shararat – Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat as Parmindar. The sequence is remake of American teenager sequence referred to as Sabrina the Teenage Witch. She later seemed within the adolescence tv-series Ye Meri Lifestyles Hai as Reema from 2004 to 2005.

In 2005, She acted within the comedy-drama sequence Baa Bahoo Aur Child as Malaika. The tale is targeted round a fictional Gujarati circle of relatives remains in Thakkar dwelling in Parla East, Mumbai. The similar 12 months, she featured within the horror sequence Raat Hone Ko Hai which was once aired on Sahara Manoranjan.

From 2008 to 2010, Kaul acted position of Jiya in a SAB TV’s serial Jugni Chali Jalandhar. She performed the position of Smita Lumbain within the comedy-drama sequence Saas Bina Sasural. She were given immense recognition by way of enjoying episodic position of Gulabo, a woman from Kashmir who says that she is the spouse of Jhethala within the hit serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma within the 12 months 2012. Kaul different notable works come with Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Yr, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Bhakharwadi, Jeannie Aur Juju, Youngster Bahuraaniyaan and so forth.

Training Main points and Extra

College Now not Identified Faculty Now not Identified Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Kkusum (2002)

Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Toes Weight 58 Kg Determine Size 34-28-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Spare time activities Dancing and Listening Track

Non-public Lifestyles

Easy Kaul tied the knots with an match supervisor Rahul Loomba within the 12 months 2010.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Boyfriends Rahul Loomba Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Easy Kaul

Easy was once born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

She studied Hindu classical track.

Easy is a joint proprietor of eating places chain named 1 Bar Space Kitchen, together with her pals Addite Shirwaikar and Vatsala Rajeev Raj.

In case you have extra information about Easy Kaul. Please remark underneath we can up to date inside a hour.

Comparable