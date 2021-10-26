Easy Strategies to Get Your Youtube Video or Video Game Content Transcribed

Video to text transcription is the process of converting your video content into text using special software, human professionals, or the combination of these two methods. Without a text version of your video, your content relies solely on audiovisual material to share information with your subscribers.

There are plenty of reasons that motivate video creators to hire a YouTube transcription service

and transcribe their content. We are going to share the most compelling ones as well as the best strategies to ensure that you can properly transcribe your videos.

Reasons to Transcribe your Youtube Video Content

There are 3 main reasons that are important for any blogger, video gamer, content creator:

Boost your SEO

First of all, high-quality video transcription is proven to take your SEO to the next level. You should understand that search engines don’t crawl and rank a video, but they can analyze your text and help you to promote your YouTube channel. There are studies that show significant increases in inbound traffic after adding text transcriptions. They also boost user engagement. So, if you want your content to be more searchable, help search engines with valuable texts that will attract more users.

Create a better user experience

Once people have found your YouTube channel, you should leverage all the opportunities to provide them with a smooth UX. How audio to text transcription can help you? There are several options:

People learn differently, so you can provide them with more options for digesting your YouTube content;

A text version of your video also makes it easier to search the content for topics;

Playlist search will help your subscribers scan an entire playlist for keywords and hop to the timestamps in a video with them;

Interactive transcripts keep viewers engaged and provide a better user experience.

Of course, you need the highest quality services to reach your goals, and we’re going to share the lit strategies with you. But there is another reason to transcribe your content that you surely can’t miss.

Make your content accessible

You should always look for options to grow your audience. The more people who are able to understand your content, the better results you will get. Think about deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers — they surely need you to create subtitles because otherwise, they are just not able to watch your videos. Think about people who are non-native English speakers. Video subtitles will help them to get through your content, especially if it has several speakers, noisy background, heavy accent, and jargon, etc.

The Ultimate Strategies to Transcribe Your Youtube Videos or Video Games Content

Now that you know what advantages you get when you have your video content transcribed, it is time to find out what strategies you can use to reach your goals.

There are 7 different ways that come with their advantages and disadvantages:

Use a mobile transcription application. Apple and Android stores offer various applications that help always-on-the-go content makers. The chances are your device has an in-built microphone, so you can start converting your audio file immediately during the recording process. However, pay attention to the fact that such applications offer a low accuracy level, and you’ll need to edit a text draft, get rid of typos and mistakes, add some formatting, etc. The good news is that such tools are mostly free. Use desktop voice-to-text software. This tool works in the same way as the previous one, and the only important difference is that you can install software on your PC. Such applications come with more editing tools, but they are still easy to use. Don’t expect a high level of accuracy, though, but it is a good tool for beginners who want to understand how transcription works. Look for free online transcription tools. You can find a transcription website that doesn’t charge anything. Such tools require a good Internet connection and an outstanding quality of your audio or video file. What we really like about this option is that it can provide you with a very fast result. However, you still need to take some time for editing. Utilize YouTube automatic captioning. The accuracy ranges from 50-80%, depending on your content quality. You should understand that this option is not absolutely reliable, especially if your video is full of background noise, there are several speakers with different accents, etc. However, if some of your videos have clear sound, moderate speed, or you just need basic subtitles, it can be a good option. Do it yourself. Some junior bloggers really transcribe their videos themselves. For one thing, it is a chance to keep your content secure since you don’t need to rely on someone else. It is free, and you can manage the accuracy level. Are there some pitfalls? Of course, there are! Transcription takes time, and once you start converting audio to text, you understand this. Besides, it is a pretty boring process, and you’d surely prefer to focus on more creative tasks. Use a reliable automated transcription service. There are many AI-based tools that can provide you with a decent result at no time. They work better than free mobile or desktop programs because developers improve the algorithms all the time. Machines learn from people and provide them with really impressive results. Such tools usually come with editing options, so you can proofread your documents and download an acceptable draft. Hire a professional human transcription service. Apparently, this is the best option that you can take advantage of. The process takes some time, and it costs a bit more than other options, but the required result is guaranteed. If your primary goal is to provide your subscribers with the highest level of content, you should choose this strategy and find a trustworthy provider.

With these strategies in your toolbelt, you can analyze your goals and expectations and come up with a winning solution. Use this chance to grab your audience’s attention, attract more viewers and take your Youtube videos and video game content to the next level!