Eating the placenta after childbirth: does it have benefits or can it be harmful?

During pregnancy, the placenta provides oxygen, water, carbohydrates, amino acids, lipids, vitamins, minerals and nutrients to the fetus so that it can develop properly.

Venezuelan singer Evaluate Montanerthe American Jennifer Lopez, the Mexican Anahí and the Argentine Juana Repetto They are among the list of public figures who decided to eat the placenta after childbirth. They did it thinking of getting help against blood loss or to improve mood and milk supply. Nevertheless, There is no strong evidence that ingesting the placenta has any benefit in humans. Even this practice can have risks such as contracting infections, warned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States.

The placenta is an organ that forms inside the uterus during the first three weeks of gestation. It provides oxygen, water, carbohydrates, amino acids, lipids, vitamins, minerals and nutrients that are necessary for the fetus to develop properly. Also the placenta is involved in filtering waste through the umbilical cord. These are the main functions of the placenta when a pregnant person is pregnant.

Artists like Evaluna Montaner decided to eat the placenta after the birth of the baby, but it is a practice that still does not have scientific evidence of benefit in humans (John Parra / Getty Images)

But “eating the placenta” is a practice without scientific support so far. Last May, a study carried out in the United States on 23,242 cases of people who had given birth was released. It was found that 30% had ingested the placenta after delivery. Most consumed “their placentas in uncooked/encapsulated form and in the hope of avoiding postpartum depression, although there is currently no evidence to support this strategy,” wrote the researchers led by Daniel Benyshekenfrom the Department of Anthropology at the University of Nevada, in the journal Birth Issues in Perinatal Care. The paper’s authors advised that health professionals should discuss the range of options available to prevent and treat postpartum depression.

“The defenders of the consumption of the placenta say that this practice improves mood, fatigue, increases energy, and milk production. Nevertheless, the available studies agree that there is no benefit. For example, consuming placenta capsules has been shown not to replenish iron stores or improve mood.”he stated in dialogue with Infobae the doctor Alice Damiano, principal investigator of the Conicet in the Laboratory of Reproductive Biology of the Institute of Physiology and Biophysics Bernardo Houssay and professor of the chair of Cellular and Molecular Biology of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Biochemistry of the University of Buenos Aires. Damiano investigates human placentas and the problems that can affect them.

It was shown that consuming placenta capsules after pregnancy does not replenish iron stores or improve mood, according to Conicet researcher Alicia Damiano (Getty)

Also, Damiano commented, an animal study has been published that showed that the consumption of placenta would have an analgesic effect. But this effect was not proven when conducting research in humans. In other words, so far there is no evidence to support that placentophagy has any health benefit in humans. “Nutrients and placental hormones are not retained in sufficient quantity to be potentially useful to the mother after delivery,” Damien clarified.

The placenta is the “origin of life”, highlighted the expert. “It is the only ephemeral organ of the human being, which begins to form from conception. Its function is to be the link between the mother and the baby. Through the placenta, the mother provides nutrients to the fetus and acts as a defense barrier or filter so that harmful substances, such as heavy metals, microorganisms that can cause diseases or anything that could affect the development of this new life, do not get to the baby Or at least so that most of those substances do not arrive. Also through the placenta all the waste produced by the baby is eliminated: the placenta performs the functions of the lungs, kidneys, liver, endocrine (produces hormones), gastrointestinal and immune systems of the fetus, ”she explained. The placenta fulfills these functions as the organs are forming.

The practice of eating the placenta after childbirth carries the risk of exposure to environmental toxins and harmful substances (Lin Wang)

Among the documented risks of the practice of eating the placenta, both raw and in capsules, is known to increase exposure to environmental toxins and harmful substances, including heavy metals such as cadmium, lead, and mercury that can accumulate in the placenta. It has also been observed that placentophagy increases the risk of acquiring infections for both the pregnant person and the nursing baby. It implies the greatest risk of infections “because during the processing of the placenta for consumption, microorganisms that can cause diseases are not correctly eliminated,” Damiano said.

One potential risk associated with eating the placenta is the formation of blood clots (known as thromboembolism) from estrogens. “The placenta is an important source of the hormone estrogen during pregnancy. The administration of this hormone is contraindicated in women in the immediate period after childbirth due to the increased risk of clot formation”, the researcher pointed out. “It is suspected that by ingesting the placenta, the person would be receiving estrogen and that puts them at greater risk of clots. It is a hypothesis and not yet proven. clarified.

From the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, United States, the gynecologist Mary Marnach has pointed out that eating the placenta after giving birth can be harmful to both the pregnant person and the baby. “The most common preparation of the placenta (creating a capsule) is done by steaming and dehydrating the placenta or by processing the raw placenta. Some people are also known to eat the placenta raw, cooked, or in shakes or liquid extracts,” said Dr. Marnach. He also stressed that these preparations do not completely eliminate the infectious bacteria and viruses that the placenta could contain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States warned that consuming placenta capsules may involve the risk of infections for the baby and the mother (REUTERS / Tami Chappell / File)

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning against taking placenta capsules. It was as a result of the detection of a case in which a newborn suffered infection by group B streptococcus bacteria. The problem occurred because her mother took placenta pills containing group B strep and breastfed the baby. The breast milk was infected by the bacteria the mother had contracted by ingesting her infected placenta.

It is true that most mammals eat the placenta after giving birth. “But in animals it has to do with a question of survival, because if there are remains, they can attract predators. In contrast, there is no proven benefit or indication for ingesting the placenta for humans,” emphasized Argentine scientist Carlos Guardia, who leads the Placenta Cell Biology Group of the United States National Institutes of Health, being consulted by Infobae.

If pregnant people want to improve their health after childbirth, they can consult professionals for interventions that have evidence of efficacy and safety (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Dr. Damiano stated: “As a scientist I must base myself on verifiable data. Therefore, I do not recommend the consumption of placenta because there is no evidence that it brings benefits. Although the information is scarce, there are several documented cases showing this practice to be potentially harmful, mainly due to viruses and bacteria that are not eliminated correctly during the processing of the placenta. Secondly, I could not recommend someone to eat an organ whose function is to be a filter”.

“Placentophagy can be harmful” both for the person who gestated and for the baby, Dr. Marnach insisted. If people are looking for ways to improve health after childbirth, he recommended that health professionals be consulted about interventions that have proven evidence of benefit and safety.

