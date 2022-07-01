eBiblio is the true free digital library of the 21st century: so you can register to use it

desca Reading is undoubtedly one of the most classic mechanisms to be able to escape from reality to a completely different world. The market for books today is huge. And they cover practically all the tastes of the readers, being really difficult for someone not to find something to read. But the problem is that many people make numerous excuses for not doing it: the price, the fact of going to a library or not having time.

For two of these reasons there is a clear solution: eBiblio. A way to read numerous books (and not exactly old ones) without having to leave home and completely free. We tell you how to access this virtual library for free and accessible to anyone.

What exactly is eBiblio

eBiblio can be defined as a free online lending service for electronic books, magazines and newspapers. It can be understood as a great virtual library, in which you can access a large catalog of content from your mobile device or computer, without having to go to a physical library and download free books without problems. In this case, it is offered by Spanish public libraries with two exceptions. Both Catalonia and the Basque Country are outside this system as they have similar projects of their own.

Being online, it has the great advantage of being open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In addition, it can save you the fact of having to find a library in the area where you are and go in person to pick up a book.

Within the collection of works can be found both fiction and non-fiction reading, for a adult or children’s audience. This is also added to general knowledge books from different areas such as Literature, Sciences, Humanities, Self-help, Health or Sports. this catalog is constantly updated so you always have something new to read.





In order to use it, you simply have to have three requirements:

Active public library card.

Internet access.

A compatible device, which can be your computer’s browser, tablet, mobile or an e-book reader in general. The

It must be taken into account to facilitate reading and accessibility to this platform, eBiblio has applications in both the App Store and the Play Store.

How can you register and use it?

In the event that you are interested in this type of service, you should know that the first thing you should have in your possession is the membership card of one of the public libraries that are spread throughout Spain. This is something that can be done in a single time by physically presenting yourself in it or done through the internet. With this card you will have the power to make virtual loans as if it were in person.

Once you have your card and you are a member of a library, you will be able to start using the service. You will simply have to click below on your autonomous communityto access the eBiblio of its competition, since it is not something completely centralized:

Once you access, on the web you will see that the word appears at the top Catalog. Clicking on this will load a page with all the books or magazines that can be found digitized and that can be lent. Likewise, you can apply a filter to the left, or even carry out your specific search by author name, narrator, ISBN or description.





When you are clear about what you are going to want to read in this case, you simply have to click on give, so that this work is assigned to your name and you start reading it from that moment wherever you are. Keep in mind that you will be required to log in with your library credentials so that the book is in your name and a control is kept of when it has to be returned.





As in traditional libraries, you must renew the loan depending on the time you need to read it. This is also added to the fact that if there is a book that you want but it is already borrowed, you can access the reservation list so that you are the next person to have it in your hands.