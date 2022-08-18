Ebrard confirmed to the National Guard at the Qatar World Cup: “Without weapons or uniforms”

Marcelo Ebrard confirmed the National Guard at the Qatar World Cup and explained how it will work (Photos: Reuters/Cuartoscuro)

The National Guard will be present at Qatar World Cup 2022. This was confirmed by the head of the Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE), Marcelo Ebrardthis August 16 at a press conference, where in addition to announcing the creation of the Central Mexico Qatarspecified how the elements that travel to Arab territory between the months of November and December will work.

Accompanied by the chief commissioner of the National Guard, Arthur Medina Mayoralexplained that there will only be 10 elements that accompany the thousands of Mexican followers who travel to Qatar during the World Cup; however, they will not have jurisdiction nor will they wear the uniform they use in Mexican territory.

The purpose is to support the almost 80 thousand fans who will attend the World Cup, especially in terms of information, protection and special assistance if necessary, in addition to serving as a bridge of communication with the Government of Mexico.

Marcelo Ebrard with Yon de Luisa and Karen Diaz, president of the FMF and Mexican referee who will participate in the World Cup in Qatar (Photo: Twitter/@m_ebrard)

“The National Guard joins these tasks to protect the Mexican fans”, explained Medina Mayoral during the event, who explained that this is in response to the request sent by Qatari authorities and FIFA.

“With pleasure and satisfaction we receive through the Secretary of Relations foreign the invitation by the Government of Qatar, its national police and the International Football Federation (FIFA) to join the center international cooperation which will be present during the months of November and December”.

In the same way, it was he who explained what will be the main points to be developed by the 10 troops sent:

“The activities that the National Guard will carry out are accompaniment to the Qatari policelinking with our hobbies and dissuasion to avoid any kind of conflict”, said the chief commissioner, representing the body.

“As a National Guard we cannot act as a police force, neither security nor wear the uniform. It is of accompaniment and support to our compatriots”

Similarly, it was Ebrard who explained the importance of National Guard elements traveling to the Qatar World Cup:

“Why is it so important? National Guard if they are not going to have functions of jurisdiction, if they cannot arrest you, carry weapons or wear a uniform? We are going to contribute so that there is a bridge between the Mexican fans, our language and customs with the Qatari authorities. It is very important and can be decisive for thousands or hundreds of people”.

In this way they confirmed the presence of 10 Mexican officers in Qatar, who will not be able to use military uniforms or carry weapons, but who will serve as a bridge of communication and help with the Mexican fans.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard assured that the SRE will guide and protect the Mexican fans during the 2022 World Cup (Photo: Twitter/ @SRE_mx)

This was part of what was mentioned at the press conference to announce the Central Mexico Qatar, a place in charge of informing and protecting Mexicans who travel to the World Cup country. Next to him was also the president of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), Yon de Luisa, along with Karen Diaz, who will become the first Mexican referee to participate in a World Cup.

In the same way, he spoke about the administrative offenses that could be sanctioned in Qatar, as well as the little possibility that the famous “lashes” exist as punishments. “In any case, the embassy and the Mexico-Qatar Center will be attentive to provide all kinds of support,” said the foreign minister.

