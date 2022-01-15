EC extends ban on election rallies and highway displays until January 22, understand how events will be capable to marketing campaign

Ban on bodily rallies, roadshows: The Election Fee has banned rallies and roadshows of political events amid the emerging corona an infection all through the meeting elections being held in 5 states. Election Fee spokesperson stated, the Election Fee has banned election rallies and highway displays within the polling states until January 22.Additionally Learn – BSP Leader Mayawati gave a respond to Swami Prasad Maurya, referred to as SP anti-Dalit

ECI lets in political events to carry indoor conferences with a most of 300 individuals or 50% of the capability of the corridor. %.twitter.com/dR32PfMZlN – ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Alternatively, the Election Fee has allowed political events to carry indoor conferences with a most of 300 individuals or 50% of the corridor's capability.

An Election Fee spokesperson stated, ECI lets in political events to carry indoor conferences with a most of 300 individuals or 50% of the corridor’s capability. all through the

Political events will be capable to cling digital rally. Now political events will probably be extra depending on digital and virtual mode.