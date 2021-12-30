EC Press Convention Key Highlights: Election Fee stated, election dates will likely be introduced after January 5, know- the primary issues

EC Press Convention Highlights | UP Meeting Election 2022: The Election Fee’s delegation has been tenting in Lucknow since Tuesday. After achieving Lucknow, the Election Fee delegation met District Magistrates, Police Chiefs, Commissioners, IGs, DIGs and different officers and after reviewing the arrangements for the approaching elections to verify loose and truthful elections to the state meeting elections to be held subsequent 12 months. An afternoon after maintaining a gathering with district and divisional degree officers to study the arrangements for the elections, the Election Fee held a press convention in Lucknow on Thursday.Additionally Learn – Election Fee Press Convention Are living Replace: Aged-Divyang will likely be given the ability of vote casting from house in UP

Be told – Key Issues

A number of events recommended restricting the selection of political rallies Political events have steered to not arrange polling cubicles in densely populated spaces. Election Fee stated – all events need elections on time It is going to be obligatory to apply the corona protocol within the election Ultimate voter record will come on fifth January UP election dates will likely be introduced after January 5 Workers posted at polling stations will likely be absolutely vaccinated Public will have to learn about applicants with felony background Important steps had been taken to forestall the distribution of liquor all over elections. Any job affecting the Election Fee will likely be taken into consideration

