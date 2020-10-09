EC reduced the number of star campaigners of political parties in Bihar, this is the new number

Patna: In view of the infection situation of Corona virus epidemic, the Election Commission has decided to limit the number of star campaigners of political parties. The number of star campaigners of recognized political parties in Bihar has been reduced from 40 to 30, while the number of star campaigners for unrecognized registered political parties has been reduced from 20 to 15. Also Read – Paswan’s daughter and son-in-law created a ruckus when they did not get entry at Patna Airport, Sushil Modi’s car stopped

Additional Chief Election Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh told media persons that under the guidelines of Election Commission of India, the number of star campaigners of recognized political parties has been reduced from 40 to 30 in view of the situation of the Kovid-19 epidemic.

The Additional Chief Election Officer said that the number of star campaigners for unrecognized registered political parties in the state has been reduced from 20 to 15. For publicity, the star campaigner has to get permission from the concerned District Election Officer 48 hours in advance.

Let me tell you that the Election Commission had reviewed the preparations for the Bihar Assembly elections recently. During this time, given the situation of Corona virus infection, the number of star campaigners was also revealed.

The last date for nomination for 71 seats for the first phase in Bihar assembly elections was October 8 and during this time 1357 candidates filed their nominations. Names can be withdrawn by October 12 for the first phase and voting for the first phase will be held on October 28.