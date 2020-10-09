Eccho to Represent Select Sony Pictures TV Global Drama Titles

Eccho Rights to characterize choose Sony Pictures Tv titles; ViacomCBS commissions Artemesia Gentileschi sequence; Channel 4 revives “Altering Rooms”; and Cake sells “Tish Tash.”

Sweden-based international distributor Eccho Rights has agreed an unique illustration cope with Sony Pictures Tv that features 15 titles from everywhere in the world.

The titles which are a part of this deal are “Leverage” (South Korea), “Crane within the Sky,” “Midwives” (Russia), “Friday on My Thoughts,” “Love Little one” (Australia), “Hugo El Comandante,” “Isa TKM,” “Isa TK+,” “Woman La Vendedora de Rosas,” “Los Caballeros Las Prefieren Brutas,” “Metastasis,” “Guide Para Galanes,” “Rosario Tijeras,” “La Guzman” (Colombia) and “Rosario Tijeras” (Mexico).

Brendan Fitzgerald, senior VP worldwide co-production, Sony Pictures Tv, stated: “Eccho Rights has a stellar fame for his or her specialised distribution of local-language content material from everywhere in the world. We see them as a terrific complement to our current distribution exercise in sure territories to additional convey our local-language productions to a wider viewers.”

Eccho is owned by South Korean media large CJ ENM, and has workplaces in Stockholm, Istanbul, Madrid and Seoul.

ViacomCBS Intl. Studios (VIS) has introduced a brand new scripted sequence based mostly on the lifetime of artist Artemisia Gentileschi to be produced by “Pan’s Labyrinth” producer Frida Torresblanco at her firm Braven Movies, and 66 Media managing director Jill Offerman, who as soon as stuffed the identical position at ViacomCBS Intl. Studios U.Ok.

Scheduled to start manufacturing in 2021, the sequence is already in growth, tailored from Mary Garrard’s non-fiction tutorial textual content “Artemisia Gentileschi: The Picture of the Feminine Hero in Italian Baroque Artwork.” In accordance to VIS, it is going to be the primary made-for-TV depiction of the lifetime of the artist, greatest recognized for her autobiographical portraits and key position within the basis of modern-day feminism.

Born on the finish of the sixteenth century, Gentileschi is a standout determine from the Baroque interval and probably the most high-profile feminine painter from that point. She was the primary lady to grow to be a member of the Accademia del Disegno in Florence. The Nationwide Gallery in London is internet hosting an exhibition of her work. Jamie Lang

Channel 4 within the U.Ok., partnering with Dulux, has commissioned Banijay firm Shine TV for an up to date model of the favored ’90s-’00s DIY sequence “Altering Rooms.” The reworked sequence might be hosted by Davina McCall and up to date for the publish Pinterest and Instagram period.

“Altering Room” recruits two units of neighbors to renovate one room in one another’s homes. The members are joined by groups of DIY specialists and interior decorators, captained by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, who featured within the unique model.

Channel 4’s Jonny Rothery and Sarah Lazenby commissioned the sequence, which might be made by Shine TV and government produced by Mark Sammon and Katie Brosnan. Collection producer is James Kane. Jamie Lang

Youngsters’ leisure specialist Cake has signed up to distribute new preschool 2D animated sequence “Tish Tash” and can current it at Mipcom. The 5 52-minute episodes observe the adventures of a younger bear known as Tish, her bear household, and her larger-than-life imaginary good friend Tash, as they study in regards to the world round them.

Geared toward 3-5 yr olds, “Tish Tash” is being produced by South Korean animation store Studio Gale, Singapore-based August Media Holdings, Philippines media group Synergy88 Leisure, and BAFTA and Emmy award-winning U.Ok. based mostly Karrot Leisure. It premiered on EBS in Korea in September.