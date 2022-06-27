Ecclestone explained why he had a gun in his luggage when he was arrested in Brazil: “I was playing with it at home”

Ecclestone is in Ibiza with his Brazilian wife Fabiana (Reuters)

The former boss of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone, continues to enjoy his luxurious summer vacation. Currently at his house in Ibiza, the 91-year-old businessman gave an extensive interview to the British newspaper Daily Mail in which he talked about everything.

Accompanied by Fabiana, his third wife, and his two-year-old son Ace, the former executive director of the world’s top automotive competition spoke about the episode he experienced at the Viracopos airport (Brazil), after being arrested for illegally carrying a firearm while boarding a private plane bound for Switzerland.

At the same time, he also spoke of the present of the maximum y targeted Lewis Hamiltonof whom he believes is not doing a good job both personally and as a team.

In May, Ecclestone was arrested at the Brazilian airport for illegally carrying weapons (Reuters)

On May 26, the Brazilian press reported that Ecclestone had been arrested at São Paulo airport, before boarding a private flight to Gstaad (Switzerland). That day, the Police had found in his luggage a 32-caliber LW Seecamp pistol undocumented during the X-ray control. She later went to the detention center where He had to give explanations in addition to paying a bail.

A month after that episode, the British assured the newspaper in question that, “(The weapon) I got it a few years ago from someone in Formula 1 and we thought it might be a good idea for Fabiana to have it in her bag in case of theft to scare someone.”

“In fact, I don’t think it would have been of much use. The kind of people who might want to rob us might have had much bigger guns than this little thing,” he added of the revolver, which at the time had no magazine or ammunition.

Ecclestone, 91, fathered Ace with Fabiana Flosi, 45

When asked why he packed the gun when he boarded the plane, Ecclestone explained: “I was playing with the gun at home. He was pretending to arrest someone. I put it in my shirt pocket and took it off. DI left my things on the bed to be packed and it stayed inside. I never used it, nor did I want to wear it. She had no bullets.”

Once at the airport, “they scanned the luggage and then called me to check the bag, said they couldn’t open it until I got there, and we spent a lot of time trying to find it. I finally found it”, recalled the businessman, who had to pay 6,000 Brazilian reais ($1,144) in compensation for possession of the unregistered weapon, which ended up being confiscated.

“That was it. It was a nice few hours with the police. We were all good friends in the end. It was all good publicity. I got more exposure than if I had committed murder,” she joked.

He even revealed an anecdote that happened while he was detained. “Someone called me while I was sorting things out with the police. It was a call from Australia or America and I told the guy that I was only allowed one call and that could be it. I told him that on that call he could talk to a lawyer or whoever: ‘You called me. So I don’t know if that counts,’ I said. The boy was completely confused. Now he’s thinking that I’m locked upI told him that I really liked the food and he thought he had six months inside.

Ecclestone spoke of Lewis Hamilton’s present

Finally, Ecclestone spoke about the present that the team is experiencing Mercedestoday third below Red Bull y Ferrarias well as the level of Lewis Hamiltonseven-time world champion in Formula 1.

“De Russell I didn’t think he was that good, but he did an excellent job. I’m surprised. Or is it a case of Lewis doing a bad job? A little of both”, she replied. “Toto is getting a little fed up with Lewis. I don’t think he’s trying, is he? Let’s put it another way, Lewis doesn’t seem worried about losing,” he considered.

“He is not like that, he has a competitive nature but, for my taste, he is taking it a bit easy. I don’t think he’s actively helping George. I don’t think she’s doing anything. I don’t think he cares too much. He is not prepared to put in the effort to win like he did, ”she sentenced.

